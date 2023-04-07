The Scottsboro baseball team’s hopes of winning a second straight area title was dashed by a rival.
No. 4-ranked Arab swept Scottsboro in a Class 5A Area 14 series this week. The Wildcats fell 5-2 to Arab in Game 1 of the series on Tuesday at SHS before falling on the road 11-2 in Game 2 on Thursday.
In Game 1, Arab took a 2-0 lead in the top of the fourth inning before Scottsboro tied the game on Colton Atkinson’s solo home run and Carson Chapman’s RBI double. But Arab regained the lead in the top of the fifth before adding two insurance runs in the top of the seventh. Atkinson, Chapman and Gregory French had one hit each for the Wildcats.
In Game 2, Arab (25-6, 4-0) scored runs in the first inning and four in the second to complete the series sweep. Druw Smith went 2-for-4 with an RBI and Trent Wilson had one hit and one RBI for Scottsboro, which got two hits from French and Trey Cooper and one hit each from Atkinson and Luke Dixson.
Scottsboro (14-11, 1-3) can clinch a playoff berth if it sweeps Douglas next week and Arab sweeps Guntersville.
Section wins area series with Pisgah — The Lions rebounded from a Game 1 loss to Pisgah by winning Game 2 and Game 3 of the teams Class 2A Area 15 series.
Pisgah (9-11, 2-4) won Game 1 on Tuesday at Section (10-13, 3-5). Luke Gilbert drove in a pair of runs and Jakob Kirby had a double and an RBI for the Eagles while Jackson Smalley, JJ Williams, Conley Rogers and Caleb Jenkins all singled. Levi Arnold pitched a complete game for the Eagles, allowing two runs on three hits and three walks while recording six strikeouts. Josh Moore and Luke Swinford had one hit and one RBI for Section while Jackson Stringer had one hit.
In Game 2 at Pisgah on Thursday, Section posted an 8-5 win. Swinford had one hit and three RBIs and Carter Cooper and Jacob Stringer had one hit and one RBI for the Lions while Piercen Saint had two RBIs. Swinford got the win on the mound, throwing 4 1/3 innings in relief and striking out two. For Pisgah, Arnold had two hits and one RBI, Jenkins had two hits and one RBI, Kirby had two hits, Williams had one hit and one RBI and Smalley had one hit.
In Game 3, Section erased a 4-1 deficit entering the top of the seventh by scoring 10 runs in the inning. Cooper went 2-for-5 with three RBIs and Moore had a triple and three RBIs for the Lions while Preston Dover and Jacob Stringer had one hit and one RBI each and Jackson Stringer and Dillon Pope both had an RBI. Pope stuck out eight batters over six innings and picked up the win on the mound for the Lions. For Pisgah, Gilbert had one hit and two RBIs while Jaxon Byrd had one hit and one RBI and one hit each from Smalley, Kirby and Jenkins.
NSM wins areas series with Fyffe — No. 10-ranked North Sand Mountain edged Fyffe 2-1 in a Class 2A Area 15 series.
NSM (16-6, 4-2) won Game 1 of the series 14-4 in five innings on Tuesday at Fyffe (13-11, 4-2). Logan Shoemake went 4-for-4 with four RBIs and three runs scored and Luke Reed went 2-for-3 with two RBIs for the Bison while Hayden Neil had one hit and two RBIs and Kaden Moore, Mikey Poss, Kolten Cooper and Landon Keller had one hit and one RBI each. Poss pitched 4 1/3 innings and recorded four strikeouts to earn the win on the mound for the Bison.
In Game 2 Wednesday in Higdon, Fyffe scored six runs in the top of the first inning and then broke an 8-all tie in the sixth to win Game 2 of the series 12-8. Reed had one hit and three RBIs and Poss had two hits and one RBI for NSM while Kayden Gilley had one hit and two RBIs and Shoemake and Keller had one hit and one RBI each.
NSM prevailed 15-9 in Game 3, which did not count in the area standings, to claim the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Red Devils. Jackson Burgess had two hits and two RBIs, Neil had two hits and one RBI and Reed and Moore had two hits each for NSM, which also got one hit and two RBIs each from Poss, Cooper and Shoemake and one RBI from Keller. Shoemake pitched four innings in relief to earn the win.
Valley Head sweeps Skyline in area series — At Skyline, visiting Valley Head swept the Vikings in a Class 1A Area 15 series on Tuesday.
Valley Head (3-14, 2-2) prevailed 11-9 in Game 1 and 7-4 in Game 2.
In Game 1, Jaxon Guthrie had two hits for Skyline (5-7, 2-2) while Bryant Kennamer, Daniel Olinger and David Potts had one hit each.
In Game 2, Guthrie had two hits and an RBI for the Vikings while Potts had a double and two RBIs, Sam Utter had one hit and one RBI and Kennamer and Olinger had one hit each.
Athens Bible sweeps Woodville in area series — Woodville was swept 12-1 and 13-0 by Athens Bible in a Class 1A Area 15 play on Tuesday.
In Game 1, Dakota Patterson went 1-for-2 with an RBI for Woodville while Eli Maynard drew a walk.
In Game 2, Patterson collected two more hits while Jager Campbell had one hit.
MONDAY
Pisgah 6, Cedar Bluff 4 —At Cedar Bluff, the Eagles broke a 3-all tie with a three-run sixth inning to post a win over Cedar Bluff.
Jakob Kirby ha two hits and scored two runs and Jackson Smalley hit a solo home run for Pisgah, which also got a hit and a walk from Levi Arnold and Conley Rogers and one hit each from Luke Gilbert and JJ Williams.
Geraldine 7, Section 6 — At Section, the Geraldine broke a 5-all tie with a run each in the fifth and sixth inning to edge the Lions on Monday.
Jackson Stringer went 2-for-2 with three RBIs for Section while Preston Dover was 2-for-4 with an RBI. The Lions also got one hit and two runs from Dillon Pope and one hit and one RBI each from Carter Cooper and Jacob Stringer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.