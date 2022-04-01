Josie Thompson is enjoying a stellar sophomore season for the nation’s top-ranked community college softball team.
Now the North Jackson alum knows where she’ll play her final two years of softball after her days at Wallace State Community College in Hanceville come to a close this spring.
Thompson has announced that she plans to continue her college softball career starting next season at UAH.
“After lots of prayers, I am so excited to announce that I have decided to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Alabama in Huntsville,” Thompson posted on social media March 26. “So thankful for all the love and support of my family, coaches, and teammates! Go chargers!!!”
Thompson is a 2019 North Jackson alum who helped the Chiefs post back-to-back third-place finishes at the state tournament during her junior and senior seasons. She began her college career at Wallace State in 2020, but the pandemic cut that season short and after being granted an extra year of eligibility, Thompson returned to play two more seasons with the Lions in 2021 and 2022. She will be a junior with two years of eligibility remaining for UAH.
As of Wednesday, Thompson was 10-0 in the circle for Wallace State (33-1) with 75 strikeouts in 66 innings pitched. The left-hander leads the National Junior College Athletic Association’s Division I softball with an 0.42 ERA. She has allowed only five runs thus far this season while allowing just 33 hits and 10 walks.
Skyline track and field athlete commits to UAH — Skyline track and field athlete Aaron Peacock has found his college home.
Peacock announced on social media Wednesday that he has committed to continue this track and field career at UAH.
The Skyline senior thrower competes in the shot put, javelin and discus throws. Peacock won the 2021 Class 1A state championship in the discus (118-6) last season to become the second Skyline athlete to win an individual track and field event state title. He also finished fourth (39-6.25) in the shot put at state last season while placing ninth the javelin (114-8). He finished as the state runner-up in the shot put in the 2022 Class 1A-3A Boys Indoor State Track and Field Championships in February.
Scottsboro angler tabbed 2022 Bassmaster High School All-State Fishing Team honorable mention — Scottsboro High School fishing team angler Barclay Butler has received some recognition from B.A.S.S.
The Scottsboro senior was named an honorable mention for the 2022 Bassmaster High School All-State Fishing Team on Thursday.
Butler was one of six anglers from Alabama — two were selected to all-state and four others were honorable mention — were honored.
B.A.S.S. received nearly 400 nominations from across the nation. From these, judges selected 53 student anglers from 34 states to make the All-State Fishing Team. In addition, 40 students received Honorable Mentions recognizing them for their tournament success as well as community service and academic achievement.
Former Jackson County standouts lead nation’s junior college softball pitchers in ERA — Wallace State-Hanceville Community College sophomore pitchers, North Jackson alum Josie Thompson and Pisgah alum Leigha Kirby, are currently leading the nation in earned run average.
As of Wednesday, Thompson and Kirby sport a 0.42 and a 0.44 ERA respectively. Those ERAs are currently the two lowest in the National Junior College Athletic Association’s Division I softball. Entering play this weekend, Thompson is 10-0 with 75 strikeouts in 66 innings pitched while Kirby is 8-0 with 93 strikeouts in 64 innings.
Top-ranked Wallace State (33-1) has the nation’s second lowest team ERA (0.85) as well.
Scottsboro alum, Lee University runner takes top spot in race — Scottsboro alum and former track and field/cross country runner Hayden Judge grabbed a race victory last weekend for Lee University.
The freshman distance runner won the 1500-meter run at the Don McGarey Invitational in Kennesaw, Georgia. Judge’s winning time was 3:58.63.
Last month, Judge was part of Lee’s national championship-winning distance medley relay team, which turned in an NCAA Division II record time of 9:34.51.
UAH track and field athletes from Jackson County named to GSC All-Academic Honor Roll — Three Jackson County natives and current UAH track and field athletes were recently recognized for their academic efforts.
Scottsboro alums Lauren Hamm and Evans Wright and Pisgah alum Hannah Gant were named to the GSC 2021-22 Winter Sports All-Academic Honor Roll.
To achieve honor roll status, a student-athlete must have a grade point average of 3.00 or better and have competed in outside competition at the time the award was announced.
