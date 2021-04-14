A big moment for the Scottsboro varsity girls and boys soccer teams ended on a tough note.
Visiting rival Arab spoiled Scottsboro’s Trammell Stadium debut during Class 6A Area 15 games Monday night.
The Knights defeated the Scottsboro girls 5-2, avenging a 4-3 home loss to the Wildcats last Thursday. Meanwhile, Arab won the boys game 3-0.
Scottsboro was playing at Trammell Stadium for the first time in the program’s four-year history. The Wildcats have been playing home games at the Bynum Soccer Complex.
In the girls game, Scottsboro (6-12, 1-4) took an early lead on the first of Maddie West’s two goals — Makenna Howes and Nevada Champion assisted on those goals — but Arab tied it late in the first half before scoring two quick goals to start the second half and ultimately lead 5-1 before West’s second goal with 13 minutes remaining.
In the boys game, Arab scored a goal on a header off of a corner kick late in the first half. The Knights then added two second-half goals to earn their second win over Scottsboro (3-15, 0-5) in a four-day span.
The Wildcats close out area play tonight in Huntsville at Randolph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.