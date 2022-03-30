The Scottsboro baseball team’s pursuit of an area championship began on a strong note.
After defeating Fort Payne 4-1 in Game 1 of their Class 6A Area 15 best-of-three on Thursday, Scottsboro completed the series sweep with a 9-5 Game 2 win over Fort Payne Friday afternoon at Fort Payne High School.
Scottsboro (8-7, 2-0) would clinch a playoff berth by winning one of the first two games of its series with Arab on April 15-16 or if Fort Payne loses one of the first two games of its area series with Arab next week.
“Anytime you can start 2-0 in the area is a big advantage,” said Scottsboro head coach Jess Smith. “But it’s great to get those two (area wins) out of the way. Last year we split an area series early and it ended up keeping us out of the playoffs. Now we want to finish the deal. Hopefully we’ll continue playing well when we get to that Arab series.”
Scottsboro got a second straight strong pitching performance against Fort Payne. After Colton Atkinson’s 11-strikeout, one-run allowed effort in Game 1 at SHS, Cooper followed it with a seven-strikeout effort in Game 2. He allowed just four hits, and all five of Fort Payne’s runs were unearned. Fort Payne (3-13, 0-2) scored four of its five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning.
“Trey Cooper was really good on the mound,” Smith said. “I think he got gassed at the end. When you’ve got a guy pitching that well you want them to have the opportunity to finish it. Caleb Lynch came in a did a good job of closing it out.”
Ty Blankenship led the Scottsboro effort at the plate, going 3-for-3 with five RBIs.
“Ty came up with runners in scoring position every time and did a good job of hitting line drives all over the field,” Smith said.
After Northwest Shoals commit Waylon Farr’s RBI single gave Scottsboro a 1-0 lead in the first inning, Blankenship delivered a two-run triple to right field for a 3-0 Scottsboro advantage. The Wildcats increased their lead to 4-1 in the second when Wade Jones walked, went to second base on a balk and stole third base before scoring on an RBI groundout by Collin Perkins. After Scottsboro took a 5-1 lead in the third inning when Farr singled and scored on an RBI sacrifice fly from Blankenship, Logan Grider drew a bases-loaded walk and Blankenship hit a two-run single to center field to up the Wildcats’ lead to 8-1 in the fourth. Cooper then helped his own cause in the fifth with an RBI double that drove in Jones, who had a walked to start the inning.
Perkins, a Shorter signee, finished with two hits, a walk, an RBI and two runs scored for Scottsboro and Farr had two hits, two walks, an RBI and three runs scored while Grider singled, walked twice and drove in a run, Connor McLaughlin singled and walked and Atkinson drew two walks.
Smith was pleased with Scottsboro’s performance in the batter’s box in Game 2 after a strikeout-filled series opener in which the Wildcats had only four hits.
“We struck out too many times Thursday. (In Game 2) we did a good job of taking what the game gave us,” said Smith, whose team had 10 hits and 10 walks in the Game 2 victory. “If a walk was there, we took it. If a hit was there, we took it. We just had a lot better approach.”
