County runners

Runners (from left) NSM's Paisley Pritchett, Section's JoAnna Newsom, Skyline's Katie Roach and Section's Charlee Key run in the Scottsboro Invitational's Small School Girls (Class 1A-4A) Race.

 Sentinel Photo | Jason Bowen

The Pisgah and Section girls and boys cross country teams ran to top-eight finishes during their first 5K races of the season.

The Pisgah boys and girls finished third and fourth respectively while the Section boys and girls both posted eighth-place finishes during the annual Scottsboro Invitational at the John R. Esslinger Trail of Champions on Saturday.

