The Pisgah and Section girls and boys cross country teams ran to top-eight finishes during their first 5K races of the season.
The Pisgah boys and girls finished third and fourth respectively while the Section boys and girls both posted eighth-place finishes during the annual Scottsboro Invitational at the John R. Esslinger Trail of Champions on Saturday.
In the Small School Boys Race, Pisgah finished third (76) while Section (207) was eighth.
Tristan Little led the Eagles with a fifth-place finish (18:25.88) while Mason Overdear was 11th (19:24.27), Brodie Ferguson 12th (19:25.05), Emanuel Elizondo 28th (20:49.36), Jake Smith 45th (22:41.81), Layne Howell 46th (22:46.19), Tristan Hutson 58th (24:15.65) and Ethan Smith 62nd (24:37.46).
For Section, Leo Chaparro finished 33rd (21:21.25) while Giovanny Vega was 52nd (23:17.80), Cogan McCutchen was 56th (24:00.05), Piercen Saint 80th (29:01.69) and Brayden Bell 81st (30:08.68).
Running as individuals, Trent Hillis finished 68th (26:03.55), Sedric Guinn 74th (27:27.64), Kade Hermes 78th (28:24.44) and Riley White 86th (48:19.25) for Woodville, Nathan Palmieri was 70th (26:53.99) and Jack Pickett 83rd (31:02.50) for Skyline and Branson Bearden 82nd (30:33.99) for NSM.
Pisgah’s girls finished fourth with a team score of 108 while Section’s girls finished eighth (196) in the Small School Girls (1A-4A) Race.
Kayana Stewart led Pisgah with an 18th-place finish while Katie Edwards was 20th (24:22.19), Nevaeh Evans 27th (25:29.53), Emma Sisk 34th (26:06.04), Destiny Lewis 38th (26:28.04), Kenyde Givens 56th (28:30.14) and Laily Brown 73rd (30:52.70). Givens
Kaelynn Browning led the way for Section with a 44th-place finish (27:22.91) while JoAnna Newsom was 48th (27:48.69), Taylor Bell 53rd (28:10.39), Charlee Key 55th (28:28.70) and Ellie Reed 87th (34:03.54).
Running as individuals, North Sand Mountain’s Paisley Pritchett finished 49th (27:53.49) and Cloey Davenport was 88th (34:30.2) while Katie Roach was 51st (27:58.96), Trinity Skipper was 67th (29:53.64) and Kaylee Bullock was 95th (37:04.87) for Skyline.
Junior varsity — The Pisgah junior varsity girls cross country team posted an eighth-place finish in the Scottsboro Invitational’s JV Two-Mile Race.
Kerby Brooks led the Eagles with a 25th-place finish (16:05.56) while Bree Draper finished 54th (18:08.57), Emily Fetter was 57th (18:18.46), Jaci Haynes 63rd (18:40.96), Presley Myers 80th (20:17.52) and Aniyah Okafor 100th (22:49.96).
In the junior varsity boys two-mile race, Wilson Gann finished 33rd (13:40.01) while Landyn Little was 80th (15:02.80) and Tristan Cuzzort 88th (15:25.81).
