The North Jackson softball team ventured across state lines for a weekend tournament and came home with a championship.
The Class 4A No. 4-ranked Chiefs went 6-0 on the way to winning East Hamilton High School’s Lady Canes Invitational at the Summit of Softball in Ooltewah, Tennessee.
The Chiefs clinched the championship with a 10-0 win over East Hamilton in Saturday’s tournament finals. North Jackson (19-7) outscored its tournament opponents 63-4 while running its overall winning streak to nine games.
The Chiefs opened the event with a 3-2 win Friday night over East Hamilton in pool play. Bailey Abernathy hit a pair of home runs for North Jackson, a two-run homer in the second and a solo shot in the fourth. Destry Lambert went six innings and struck out five to get the win in the circle.
North Jackson followed that win with a 14-2 drubbing of Sequatchie County (Tennessee), which lasted just three innings due to the tournament’s time limit. Peyton Hill, Ja’Khia Hutchins and Haven Steeley all homered for the Chiefs, while Abernathy went 3-for-3 with two RBIs, Steeley was 2-for-3 with three RBIs, Hutchins 2-for-3 with an RBI and Hill and Avery Wynne 1-for-2 with two RBIs. Trinity Seale pitched three innings and recorded three strikeouts while earning the win.
North Jackson finished pool play with a three-inning 14-0 win over Ooltewah (Tennessee). Arielle Haynes hit a two-run home run and Steeley hit a solo homer for the Chiefs while Sarah Garner went 2-for-2 with three RBIs. Hill had an RBI double while Lambert, Abernathy, and Jayda Hutchins had one RBI each. Haynes recorded five strikeouts in the circle for North Jackson while holding Ooltewah to only one hit.
The Chiefs began single-elimination tournament play with an 11-2 victory over Notre Dame of Chattanooga, Tennessee. Haynes had a solo home run and an RBI double for the Chiefs, Jayda Hutchins had an RBI double and an RBI single, Wynne had an RBI triple, Lambert and Garner both had an RBI double. Ja’Khia Hutchins, Lambert, Haynes, Abernathy, Wynne, Steely and Jayda Hutchins had two hits each. Seale got the win, pitching four innings and recording seven strikeouts.
North Jackson advanced to the championship game by defeating Sale Creek 11-0 in the semifinals. Hill went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs and Haynes was 2-for-2 with an RBI for the Chiefs while Lambert, Wynne and Seale had one hit and one RBI each. Steeley also drove in a run. Lambert pitched four shut-out innings and struck out five to earn the win in the circle.
In the finals, North Jackson jumped out to a 5-0 lead after three innings before adding five more runs in the fourth. Haynes, Wynne and Ja’Khia Hutchins all went 2-for-3 with two RBIs for the Chiefs while Steeley had two hits and Garner and Hill had one each. Lambert allowed just one hit over four innings while striking out two in the circle for the Chiefs.
Scottsboro finishes 5-1 at Orange Beach Classic II — At Orange Beach, Class 6A No. 8-ranked Scottsboro enjoyed a strong performance during the Orange Beach Classic II this past weekend.
Scottsboro (12-5-1) concluded the tournament having won seven of its last eight games.
After defeating West End 9-0 and Theodore 4-2 on Thursday, Scottsboro opened play on Friday with a 4-2 win over fellow 6A team Spanish Fort. Brooklyn Mcgee had a first-inning RBI single and Haylen Miles and Lexie Bennett added RBI singles in the third inning as Scottsboro broke a 2-all tie. Bennett finished 3-for-3 for the Wildcats while Miles was 2-for-2 and Kambrie Doss was 2-for-3. Anna Stuart Dawson pitched four innings and struck out four while recording the win. Alyssa Smart pitched the final inning and picked up the save.
The Wildcats then defeated Class 5A No. 3-ranked Satsuma for a 4-3 win Friday afternoon. Scottsboro scored two runs in the second inning on a Satsuma error and another on Bennett’s RBI sacrifice bunt before taking a 4-0 lead in the fourth on Austin McNeece’s solo home run. Satsuma scored three runs in the top of the fifth to trim the Scottsboro lead to 4-3, but Smart struck out a Satsuma batter looking to end the inning and strand the tying running aboard. Smart pitched a complete game and got the win, allowing just three hits and two walks while recording three strikeouts. Bennett went 2-for-2 with an RBI for the Wildcats, who got one hit each from Smart and McNeece.
On Saturday, Scottsboro started the day with a 6-2 loss to Class 7A No. 2-ranked Fairhope. Bennett went 2-for-3 for Scottsboro while Olivia Tubbs had an RBI double, Dawson had a single and McNeece drove in a run.
The Wildcats closed out the event by defeating Russellville 9-4. After taking a 2-0 first-inning lead on RBI singles from Mcgee and Dawson, Scottsboro struck for six runs in the second, an inning that included RBI singles from Tubbs and McNeece and a two-run triple by Smart. Dawson finished 3-for-3 for Scottsboro while Bennett, Mcgee, Tubbs, McNeece, Smart and Morgan Perkins had one hit each. Smart recorded six strikeouts while pitching a complete game for Scottsboro.
Skyline goes 1-2 at Bob Jones Invitational — At Huntsville, Class 1A No. 3-ranked Skyline mixed it up with the big schools in the Bob Jones Invitational this past weekend, going 1-2 in the event.
Skyline (6-5) opened the tournament with an 8-1 loss to 4A West Morgan. The game was tied 1-1 entering the fifth. Ella Dean walked and scored the Vikings’ lone run on Olivia Treece’s RBI groundout. Audra Bellomy went 2-for-4 for Skyline while Dacey Allen and Sage Lewis had one hit each.
The Vikings finished pool play with a 12-2 win over Giles County (Tennessee). Bellomy had a two-run double and a two-run single to finished 2-for-4 with four RBIs and Blakely Stucky had a triple and a two-run double for Skyline while Jayla Ross was 2-for-4 with a home run. Sage Lewis singled and drew a walk and Allen drove in a run while Treece finished with four strikeouts while earning the win in the pitching circle.
Skyline fell to Great Crossing (Kentucky) 6-3 during the single-elimination tournament portion of the event on Saturday. Brinlee Potts homered twice for the Vikings, hitting a two-run homer in the second inning and a solo shot in the fourth. Lewis contributed a double and a single for Skyline while Dean and Treece both singled. Treece had seven strikeouts in the circle.
