The Skyline varsity girls basketball team was sharp from the 3-point arc during area play Thursday night.
Skyline sank seven 3-pointers in the opening quarter and 16 total in the game during an 80-32 Class 1A Area 13 victory at Valley Head.
Skyline (7-3), which has won seven straight games, raced out to a 29-9 lead after one quarter and was in front 46-18 at halftime and 69-28 after three quarters.
Gracie Rowell hit seven 3-pointers and closed with a game-high 21 points for the Vikings. Skyline also got 14 points from Blakely Stucky, 11 from Audra Bellomy, 10 from Kaina King, nine from Brinlee Potts, seven from Kenzie Manning and six from Lexie Stucky.
Jenna Mckenzie scored 13 points and Ansley Blalock added nine for Valley Head (2-3, 0-2).
Skyline 76, Valley Head 48— At Valley Head, visiting Skyline outscored the home team 27-11 in the third quarter to break open a close game on the way to a Class 1A Area 15 win Thursday night
Skyline (6-2, 2-0) led 19-6 after one quarter and 32-24 at halftime before extending its advantage to 59-35 after three quarters.
Weston Avans scored a game-high 23 points for Skyline, which won its fifth straight game. Chase Bickers closed with 13 points for the Vikings while Will Avans and Jayten Prince scored 12 points each and Bryant Kennamer netted eight.
Chandler Johnson scored 11 points and Ethan Webb added 10 for Valley Head (2-4, 1-1).
