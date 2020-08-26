A month ago, Week 1 on the 2020 high school football schedule looked very differently for North Sand Mountain and Woodville than it does now.
NSM was originally scheduled to travel to play rival Dade County (Georgia) while Woodville did not have a game scheduled.
But in late July, the Georgia Secondary Athletic Association announced it was delaying the start of high school football by two weeks, which meant NSM and Dade County’s rivalry battle was off.
A few phone calls later had NSM and Woodville, now coached by NSM alum Tyler Vann, set to do battle in Week 1.
“After Dade had to delay, we could’ve been looking at having to travel three hours to play somebody or not playing at all (in Week 1),” said NSM head coach Keith Kirby said. ““I was really glad it worked out with Woodville.”
NSM (0-0) and Woodville (1-0) face off Thursday night at 7 p.m. at Lloyd Dobbins Field in Higdon. The game was originally scheduled for Friday but was moved to Thursday because of the threat of inclement weather.
It’s the third all-time meeting between the teams in a series NSM leads 2-0. Friday’s game is the teams’ first meeting since 2007.
It’s a Homecoming for Vann, a former two-time all-state honorable mention quarterback from 2009-2012 who helped usher in the winningest decade in NSM football history. Vann passed for 5,616 yards and 54 touchdowns and rushed for more than 1,000 yards during his playing career before later serving as an assistant coach at NSM, Arab, Scottsboro and Buckhorn. He was hired as Woodville’s head football coach in May.
“It’s a homecoming of sorts,” Vann said, “but this is about our football team getting better and responding from a tough loss.”
Woodville dropped its opener to Ider 23-8 last Friday. The Panthers averaged more than six yards per rushing attempt but were undone by four turnovers.
“We had every opportunity to win that game. Even when you rush for 6.3 yards a carry, turnovers are an equalizer,” Vann said. “Defensively, we didn’t get a good push and we didn’t fit running lanes like we needed to. There’s just some things we need to clean up. Overall I thought the guys played hard. Hopefully we learned from it and will respond.”
NSM is coming off a 21-13 win over Sand Rock and a 6-0 loss to Spring Garden during two-quarter jamboree scrimmages last week at Cedar Bluff.
Kirby said the Bison must “correct the things that need correcting” in order to “play the best we can,” adding that NSM must make plays consistently on offense and limit Woodville’s rushing attack, which last week produced 176 yards from quarterback Jackson Peek and 94 yards from running back Josh Thompson.
Vann said Woodville must be physical up front on offense against what he called a strong NSM front and “contain” the Bison’s balanced offensive attack.
Kirby expects a strong effort from Woodville.
“They know (Vann) is coming back home,” Kirby said, “I’m sure that’ll be extra motivation for them. I know they give it their best. We better be ready to do the same.”
