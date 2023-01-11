Scottsboro baseball pitcher Carson Peppers had been emailing videos and sending updates to Shorter University coaches for awhile, but there was a long pause in communication between the two sides.
That led Peppers to one day last fall send an email to head coach Wes Timmons letting him know he’d signed up for Shorter’s upcoming prospect camp.
“Coach Timmons responds and says ‘can’t wait to see what you look like.’” Peppers recalled. “Two minutes later, he texts me ‘didn’t we already offer you?’ I said ‘no sir but I would love the opportunity.’ Five minutes later he gives me the number for the head recruiting coordinator and tells me to call him once I get out of school. I called him and he gave me a 50 percent offer over the phone.”
Peppers accepted that offer, and he officially became a member of the Shorter baseball program by signing his letter of intent during a signing ceremony at Scottsboro High School last Friday.
“It was purely God,” Peppers said. “Me and my family have been praying for this. Thankful for a door to open, especially close to home.”
Peppers is the second Scottsboro player to sign with the Hawks in the past year. Collin Perkins, a 2022 Scottsboro graduate, is currently a freshman infielder at Shorter, an NCAA Division II school located in Rome, Georgia that competes in the Gulf South Conference.
Peppers is a left-handed pitcher that throws a fastball, changeup, curveball and slider. He said playing college baseball has been a goal of his since he began playing the sport, and he looks forward to the challenge of competing at the collegiate level.
But first, he’s looking forward to his senior season and trying to help Scottsboro claim another area championship and put together a postseason run. Peppers said his time with the Scottsboro program has been memorable.
“Nothing but great memories, great teammates and coaches,” he said. “It’s been fantastic.”
