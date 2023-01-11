Peppers signs

Scottsboro senior Carson Peppers has signed to play college baseball at Shorter University in Rome, Ga. Seated are Mark Peppers, Carson Peppers and Charita Peppers. Standing are Scottsboro administrators Brady Dudley, Jeff Tubbs, Alynn Russell and Scott Hodges and Scottsboro head baseball coach Cade Medley.

 Sentinel Photo | Jason Bowen

Scottsboro baseball pitcher Carson Peppers had been emailing videos and sending updates to Shorter University coaches for awhile, but there was a long pause in communication between the two sides.

That led Peppers to one day last fall send an email to head coach Wes Timmons letting him know he’d signed up for Shorter’s upcoming prospect camp.

