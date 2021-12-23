Three Jackson County high school football players have earned statewide recognition for their efforts during the 2021 season.
Section senior defensive back Dominik Blair, Pisgah sophomore offensive lineman JD Martin and North Jackson senior athlete Brady Cunningham were recognized by the Alabama Sports Writers Association, which released its all-state teams and all-state honorable mentions on Sunday.
Blair and Martin were Class 2A second-team all-state selections.
Martin, a sophomore center, helped anchor the offensive line for a Pisgah offense that was among the top scoring units in Class 2A, averaging 33.1 points per game and amassing 4,144 total yards for the season while going 7-4 and winning the program’s first region championship since 2003.
Blair was a big playmaker for Section this season on offense, defense and special teams. The senior led Jackson County in interceptions with eight, had 11 solo tackles and had a fumble recovery for a touchdown as the Lions went 6-4, posting the program’s first winning season since 2013.
Meanwhile, Cunningham was an honorable mention selection in Class 4A.
The senior played a key role on offense, defense and special teams for the Chiefs, who went 5-6 and reached the Class 4A playoffs after finishing third in Class 4A Region 7.
Offensively, Cunningham had 34 catches for 537 yards and six touchdowns and ran for 104 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries while recording 33 tackles, a quarterback sack and an interception (he returned it for a touchdown) on defense. Cunningham also returned 10 kickoffs for 422 yards and two touchdowns, including a 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown on the opening kickoff of the Chiefs’ season-opener at Scottsboro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.