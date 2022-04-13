A number of local track and field athletes started the stretch run on the regular season by turning in strong performances during the annual Scottsboro Invitational at Trammell Stadium on Saturday.
Scottsboro, Section and Skyline athletes combined to post 23 Top-5 finishes and 46 Top-10 finishes.
Scottsboro’s varsity teams posted 20 Top-5 finishes and 40 Top-10 finishes. The Wildcats also had five event wins, including a record-setting one in the varsity boys 4x800-meter relay.
Stephen Jones, Zach Avenel, Reese Bell and Rex Green teamed up for Scottsboro in the winning 4x800 performance, which set a new track and meet record with a time of 7:56.01.
Green also won the 3200-meter run with a time of 9:23.35, leading a dominant Scottsboro effort in the event as Scottsboro’s Evan Hill was third (9:30.66), Jones fourth (9:32.52), Bell fifth (9:35.54) and Avenel sixth (9:36.68).
Scottsboro also got victories from Evan Hill in the 1600-meter run (4:25.27) and Maddox Hamm in the pole vault (18 feet, 1 inch) in the varsity boys division while Caroline Sanders won the varsity girls long jump (16-9).
Meanwhile, Aaron Peacock had the top finish for Skyline, placing second in both the discus (144-3) and shot put (47-8.5). Logan Patterson turned in Section's top finish, placing third in the 100-meter dash (11.57 seconds).
In the team standings, Scottsboro finished third in the varsity boys division with a team score of 93.08 points while placing fourth in the varsity girls division with 61 points.
Hewitt-Trussville, coached by Scottsboro alum Tom Esslinger, won the varsity boys division title with a team score of 172.08. Homewood finished second (118.66). Skyline finished 11th with 16 team points while Section was 14th with six points.
Meanwhile, Homewood won the varsity girls division with a team score of 187, with Hewitt-Trussville second (140) and Sparkman third (87).
In the junior high team standings, Scottsboro finished third in the girls division (81.50 points) and fourth in the boys division (78).
Here are the complete results for Scottsboro, Section and Skyline athletes during the Scottsboro Invitational:
SCOTTSBORO
GIRLS
100-meter dash
31. Adair Holland (14.73)
41. Katie Guffey (15.67)
43. Anna Claire Childress (15.95)
200-meter dash
5. Lauren Paradise (27.67)
34. Katie Guffey (31.58)
41. Anna Claire Childress (32.89)
400-meter dash
17. Ella Claire Hodges (1:08.23)
21. Cambree Bradford (1:09.08)
23. Alice Merck (1:09.88)
26. Paige Giles (1:10.63)
28. Natalie Mir (1:11.74)
800-meter run
5. Smith Bradford (2:32.59)
10. Mia Martin (2:39.89)
18. Cadence Laughlin (2:47.60)
19. Ally Campbell (2:49.80)
27. McCall Chandler (2:56.18)
31. Lauren Judge (2:59.92)
34. Shelton Linville (3:01.65)
1600-meter run
10. Ally Campbell (5:54.10)
12. Mabry Bonsall (5:57.81)
22. Lauren Judge (6:27.70)
25. Shelton Linville (6:32.74)
3200-meter run
6. Emma Bradford (12:37.13)
7. Maddie Gossett (12:40.90)
100-meter hurdles
14. Natalie Mir (20.75)
15. Adair Holland (20.85)
300-meter hurdles
11. Natalie Mir (53.02)
15. Adair Holland (56.57)
4x100-meter relay
4. Lela Moser, Mia Martin, Smith Bradford, Lauren Paradise (53.48)
4x400-meter relay
5. Smith Bradford, Mia Martin, Lela Moser, Ella Claire Hodges (4:30.85)
8. Alice Merck, Cambree Bradford, Paige Giles, Mabry Bonsall (4:49.71)
4x800-meter relay
4. Cambree Bradford, Emma Bradford, Maddie Gossett, Cadence Laughlin (11:05.38)
High Jump
6. Caroline Sanders (4-8)
Long Jump
1. Caroline Sanders (16-9)
6. Lauren Paradise (15-9.5)
19. Ella Claire Hodges (13-9.5)
31. Anna Claire Childress (12-3)
Triple Jump
3. Caroline Sanders (34-1)
12. Lauren Paradise (31-0)
15. Ella Claire Hodges (27-10.5)
Discus
7. Amy Roberts (82-1)
12. Baylie Stephenson (75-7)
Javelin
6. Collins Bradford (90-0)
18. Maggie Whitaker (75-9)
37. Amy Roberts (50-1)
Shot Put
5. Amy Roberts (31-10.5)
7. Jadaya Edmondson (29-5.5)
9. Emily Fortson (29-2)
16, Maggie Whitaker (23-2)
BOYS
100-meter dash
26. Tyland Moser (12.28)
28. Blake Jones (12.37)
30. Tre Bland (12.41)
37. Alex Avenel (12.60)
39. Keelan Alvarez (12.65)
41. Xavier McCamey (12.66)
200-meter dash
4. Maddox Hamm (22.98)
22. Alex Avenel (24.76)
30. Blake Jones (25.60)
31. Xavier McCamey (25.67)
37. Keelan Alvarez (26.41)
50. Tyland Moser (27.98)
400-meter dash
7. Ridge Wells (53.19)
21. Gabe Jackson (55.75)
24. Cameron Estes (56.49)
800-meter run
13. Hamilton Richardson (2:08.92)
1600-meter run
1. Evan Hill (4:25.27)
7. Hamilton Richardson (4:38.63)
51. River Green (5:37.78)
3200-meter run
1. Rex Green (9:23.35)
3. Evan Hill (9:30.66)
4. Stephen Jones (9:32.52)
5. Reese Bell (9:35.54)
6. Zach Avenel (9:36.68)
300-meter hurdles
14. Luke Terrell (46.15)
20. Grant West (48.37)
4x100-meter relay
4. Tre Bland, Maddox Hamm, Ridge Wells, Devon Walker (45.16)
4x400-meter relay
4. Ridge Wells, Devon Walker, Cameron Estes, Gabe Jackson (3:37.55)
4x800-meter relay
1. Stephen Jones, Zach Avenel, Reese Bell, Rex Green (7:56.01)
High Jump
2. Devon Walker (6-01)
T5. Quincie Franklin (5-07)
T8. Jameson Gray (5-04)
Long Jump
7. Luke Terrell (20-0.5)
13. Blake Jones (19-7)
14. Grant West (19-6.5)
19. Tre Bland (19-2.5)
25. Cordell Worthy (18-9)
31. Quincie Franklin (17-10)
50. Xavier McCamey (14-6.5)
Triple Jump
8. Luke Terrell (39-5)
Pole Vault
1. Maddox Hamm (17-9)
Discus
9. Brady Shaw Killen (123-3)
16. Zach Wallingsford (102-4)
Javelin
8. Zach Wallingsford (133-5)
13. Jake Jones (128-5)
49. Jake Vance (88-6)
61. Drake Talley (73-9)
Shot Put
7. Austin Burger (42-5)
11. Hudson Tubbs (41-2)
T42. Aydan Turner (29-2)
T42. Drake Talley (29-2)
48. Jake Vance (28-3)
53. Carter Knopps (25-2)
SECTION
GIRLS
100-meter dash
16. Kenleigh Owens (14.05)
24. Karlie Hancock (14.44)
35. Savannah White (14.95)
800-meter run
30. Jasmine Jonathan (2:59.04)
48. Addison Hancock (3:53.99)
300-meter hurdles
17. Cindel Myers (58.67)
19. Morgan Armstrong (1:00.18)
4x100-meter relay
9. Karlie Hancock, Savannah White, Madison Armstrong, Kenleigh Owens (56.56)
4x400-meter relay
10. Lexi Haynes, Jasmine Jonathan, Karlie Hancock, Hadley Crawford (5:24.79)
Long Jump
21. Karlie Hancock (13-7)
Discus
27. Diana Chaparro (36-8)
28. Alondra Chaparro (31-6)
Javelin
38. Jasmine Jonathan (46-8)
Shot Put
26. Alondra Chaparro
BOYS
100-meter dash
3. Logan Patterson (11.57)
800-meter run
54. Colby Presley (2:42.68)
64. Giovanny Vega (2:55.79)
1600-meter run
52. Koda Moore (5:39.31)
63. Giovanny Vega (6:18.21)
64. Colby Presley (6:20.27)
3200-meter run
29. Koda Moore (11:59.94)
110-meter hurdles
23. Skylar Gray (23.25)
300-meter hurdles
27. Leo Chaparro (56.38)
Long Jump
9. Dominik Blair (20-0)
Discus
11. Jared Reed (113-9)
50. Mario Ojeda (62-3)
Javelin
28. Skylar Gray (114-2)
53. Jared Reed (84-5)
Shot Put
55. Mario Ojeda (24-7)
SKYLINE
BOYS
100-meter dash
61. Ashton Ivy (14.62)
Long Jump
52. Ashton Ivy (14-3)
Discus
2. Aaron Peacock (144-3)
41. Isaiah Yates (70-6)
47. Emir Becerra (64-4)
49. Daniel Olinger (63-0)
54. Austin Atchley (58-0)
Javelin
14. Aaron Peacock (127-2)
45. Daniel Olinger (96-0)
56. Isaiah Yates (75-7)
60. Austin Atchley (74-4)
Shot Put
2. Aaron Peacock (47-8.5)
32. Daniel Olinger (32-6)
49. Isaiah Yates (28-0)
60. Austin Atchley (22-4)
SCOTTSBORO (JUNIOR HIGH)
GIRLS
100-meter dash
7. Aaliyah Manning (15.23)
11. Laila King (15.30)
13. Allison Johnson (15.55)
16. Reese Whaley (15.68)
24. Chloe Lamonica (16.80)
200-meter dash
11. Allison Johnson (31.11)
15. Laila King (31.45)
400-meter dash
8. Allison Johnson (1:13.22)
17. Aaliyah Manning (1:17.96)
24. Chloe Lamonica (1:22.24)
800-meter run
8. Banks Bradford (2:48.06)
13. Addison Joose (2:53.29)
25. Regan Epps (3:12.51)
26. Ava Selby (3:12.79)
28. Addison Hughes (3:17.44)
34. Mackenzie Hughes (3:25.80)
35. Shelby Laughlin (3:33.34)
37. Audrey Stokes (3:34.33)
38. Avery Earnest (3:34.76)
39. Brooklyn Chastain (337.72)
1600-meter run
9. Banks Bradford (6:13.58)
12. Addison Joose (6:28.67)
17. Ava Selby (7:01.09)
18. Mackenzie Hughes (7:01.77)
21. Regan Epps (7:03.55)
24. Addison Hughes (7:39.02)
26. Shelby Laughlin (7:44.05)
28. Avery Earnest (7:56.35)
29. Brooklyn Chastain (8:07.47)
30. Audrey Stokes (8:19.28)
100-meter hurdles
3. Isabelle Nelson (18.81)
5. Bailey Hixon (19.33)
6. Rebekah Jones (19.59)
7. Tatum Shelton (20.23)
300-meter hurdles
4. Rebekah Jones (56.47)
5. Banks Bradford (56.78)
7. Bailey Hixon (59.96)
4x100-meter relay
2. Rebekah Jones, Lilyan Hardman, Isabelle Nelson, Tatum Shelton (59.28)
4x400-meter relay
4. Reese Whaley, Aaliyah Manning, Chloe Lamonica, Lilyan Hardman (5:01.44)
4x800-meter relay
2. Banks Bradford, Addison Joose, Regan Epps, Ava Selby (12:21.97)
4. Avery Earnest, Audrey Stokes, Brooklyn Chastain, Toulla Bucklin (14:32.42)
High Jump
2. Isabelle Nelson (4-4)
4. Tatum Shelton (J4-4)
5. Lilyan Hardman (4-2)
Long Jump
8. Laila King (11-11.5)
10. Reese Whaley (10-7)
34. Katie Guffey (10-4)
Pole Vault
4. Bailey Hixon (5-6)
Discus
12. Kaylie Marcum (55-5)
17. Alaysia Fennell (50-7)
25. Bailey Wellington (46-4)
Shot Put
7. Alaysia Fennell (27-4.5)
8. Kylie Marcum (26-6.5)
9. Bailey Wellington (24-10)
BOYS
100-meter dash
15. McGowan Holt (13.36)
21. Dakota Colburn (13.68)
22. Abram Francisco (13.79)
38. Jess Goggans (15.57)
41. Jackson Reynolds (15.95)
200-meter dash
15. Dakota Colburn (27.96)
31. Jess Goggans (31.81)
32. Jackson Reynolds (32.68)
400-meter dash
15. Dakota Colburn (1:03.15)
19. Jacob Lovett (1:03.72)
36. Jackson Reynolds (1:09.14)
800-meter run
9. Will Paradise (2:21.40)
27. Luke Barber (2:30.09)
38. Jace Kennedy (2:35.83)
50. Andrew Barber (2:44.29)
51. Brady Turner (2:51.16)
55. Hogan Richardson (2:53.32)
57. Hunt Holland (2:53.98)
67. Keyton Allen (3:06.89)
1600-meter run
12. Luke Barber (5:26.00)
29. Will Paradise (5:39.28)
31. Jace Kennedy (5:42.98)
40. Andrew Barber (6:05.43)
45. Brady Turner (6:21.69)
46. Hogan Richardson (6:22.07)
56. Keyton Allen (6:41.98)
110-meter hurdles
4. Chris Edward (20.93)
300-meter hurdles
3. Antonio Brocks (48.41)
6. Craft Sanders (52.18)
4x400-meter relay
5. Antonio Brocks, Abram Francisco, McGowan Holt, Jacob Lovett (4:13.09)
4x800-meter relay
5. Scottsboro ‘A’ (10:04.78
7. Scottsboro ‘B’ (11:45.95)
High Jump
1. Jordan Moore (5-0)
3. Nathaniel Swafford (4-10)
Long Jump
6. Jordan Moore (16-2)
8. Craft Sanders (15-5.5)
14. Landon Gray (14-2)
Pole Vault
2. Craft Sanders (9-6)
3. Jacob Lovett (9-0)
Discus
4. Jake Jones (115-7)
5. Tripp Nelson (98-3)
10. Keaton Whitaker (79-4)
11. John Hollis Myers (78-3)
14. Austin Lindbom (75-8)
27. Lawson Talley (58-8)
28. Luke Wallingsford (57-10)
29. Travon Phillips (53-11)
Shot Put
3. Austin Lindbom (37-3)
4. Tripp Nelson (36-8)
9. Zion Weddington (32-0)
12. Keaton Whitaker (29-9)
15. Travon Phillips (27-11)
20. Luke Wallingsford (26-1)
SKYLINE (JUNIOR HIGH)
GIRLS
100-meter dash
29. Kaydence Butcher (18.23)
Long Jump
11. Kaydence Butcher (10-2)
Discus
23. Kaydence Butcher (47-5)
30. Madison Russell (31-1)
Shot Put
24. Kaydence Butcher (18-4.5)
26. Madison Russell (17-4)
