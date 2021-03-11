The Scottsboro varsity boys golf team notched an impressive win over a sectional foe Friday afternoon.
The Wildcats post a team score of 176, 27 strokes better than Class 6A Section 4 rival Arab during a nine-hole match at the Twin Lakes Golf Course in Arab.
Matt Croft led the Scottsboro effort with a 4-over par 40. John Bone followed with a 44 while Buckner Anderson carded a 45, Drake Hogland carded a 47 and Will Harrington carded a 54.
Meanwhile, the Scottsboro girls fell to Class 6A Section 4 foe Arab 130-146 in nine-hole match.
Abby Hambrick shot a 44 for Scottsboro while Kaitlyn Price and Shelby Cooley both shot a 51 while Baylee Summner shot a 61.
