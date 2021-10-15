Pisgah’s quest for a second straight area tournament title came of up short.
Second-seeded Ider swept the top-seeded Eagles in a best-of-five Class 2A Area 15 Tournament championship match at Pisgah on Thursday.
Ider won the match 25-22, 25-8, 25-15.
Pisgah (7-17) advances to the 16-team regional tournament as the Class 2A Area 15 runner-up. The Eagles play Area 12 champion and No. 3-ranked Sand Rock (45-8) in the first round of the North Super Regional at the Von Braun Center’s South Hall in Huntsville at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 20.
The top-four teams in the regional advance to the AHSAA State Volleyball Tournament in Birmingham the following week.
Ider, which swept third-seeded North Sand Mountain 25-11, 25-14, 25-9 in the area tournament semifinals, built a seven-point lead on Pisgah in the first set of the finals. Pisgah battled back to a 22-19 lead after a kill from Molly Heard, but Ider scored the next five points and ultimately took the match.
The Hornets then built a 12-5 lead in the second set before scoring 13 of the last 16 points to close out the match. Leading 10-8 in the third set, Ider used a 9-0 run to take control and close out the match.
Molly Heard finished with 11 kills, two blocks and two aces for Pisgah while Kailtyn Stephens had three aces and one block, Karlee Holcomb had one kill, one ace and one block, Madeline Flammia had five digs, Mara Anderson had three digs and Kat Patton had one kill.
Class 1A Area 15 Tournament — At Athens, third-seeded Woodville saw its season come to a close with a 25-22, 25-17, 25-20 loss to second-seeded Decatur Heritage in the area tournament semifinals.
The Panthers finished the season with an 11-8 record.
“This season was a very good experience for our volleyball team,” said first-year Woodville head coach Woody Beard. “We were able to have some success on the court and grow as a team throughout the year. We had a very young team with little varsity experience and I believe out performed our expectations. Whenever this happens it is very rewarding. I am excited about the direction our program is headed.
“Jess Sirten was our only returning starter from last year and she did a great job leading the team with her effort. Anna Robertson was our setter and she did a very good job being the quarterback on the floor and leading and communicating on the floor. Makeala Jones as a sophomore was a great team player who was best as a right hitter, but often had to play back row as a passer. Jersey Jones as a Freshman played very hard and with lots of emotion. She is fun to coach because she really just wants to win. Lannah Grace Beard used her skill as a hitter and as a back row passer to aid in our teams success. All of these five will be returning next season and we also had solid contributions from Seniors Kylee Hastings and Molly Gifford, junior Zoe Prentice and sophomore Raina Shirer.”
Class 4A Area 14 Tournament — At Gurley, fourth-seeded North Jackson’s season ended with an area tournament semifinal loss to top-seeded and No. 2-ranked Madison County on Thursday.
