Either Woodville or Vina will get a long awaited taste of victory this week.
A pair of Class 1A high school football teams rebuilding their programs square off in a non-region matchup at Frazier Field Friday night at 7 p.m.
Woodville and Vina both went 0-10 last season and enter the matchups on 14- and 15-game losing streaks respectively.
Woodville’s last win was a 34-24 victory over Section in Week 10 of the 2020 season. Meanwhile, Vina (0-2), hasn’t won since defeating Cherokee in Week 7 of the 2020 season. The Red Devils have won just one of their last 24 games dating back to the 2019 season.
It’s the third all time meeting between the teams in a series tied 1-1. Woodville won the first meeting 41-26 at home back in the 2014 season while Vina countered with a 56-6 win at home the following season.
Luke Childers is in Year 1 of his second tenure as Vina’s head coach. The Red Devils went 10-21 with one playoff appearance (2015) during Childers’ first tenure from 2014-16.
Vina (0-2) has played just twice in the first four weeks of the season, suffering losses to Class 1A Region 8 losses to Addison 69-0 and Shoals Christian 44-16.
Sanders said the Red Devils ran a spread offense during a Week 1 loss to Addison. But after a bye week prior to playing Shoals Christian, Vina switched to a Wing-T offense.
Sanders said Woodville must stop the run no matter what offense Vina throws at his team.
Woodville (0-3) is coming off of what Sanders deemed a disappointing performance against Appalachian, especially considering the Panthers were very competitive in a loss to Cedar Bluff the prior week.
After the game, Sanders had the Panthers running sprints in every to hammer home the message of effort and intensity is needed each week.
“I think we’ve accepted losing for far too long, and we’ve got to almost hate to lose more than we like to win,” Sanders said. “The kids saw it on film the next day. They started working through those issues. Some people not like how we (sent that message), but I think it’s been positive. We’ve had kids respond. We’ll see how everyone responds. We were a totally different team than we were against Cedar Bluff. I can’t take getting beat by a better team. And not taking anything away from Appalachian, but we didn’t play anywhere near the way we are capable of. So this week is about us and playing like the team we’re capable of being.”
