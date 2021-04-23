The Scottsboro girls soccer team closed its season with a dramatic victory.
Nevada Champion’s goal with one minute left lifted the Wildcats to a season-ending 3-2 win over Buckhorn last Friday night at Trammell Stadium.
The win was Scottsboro’s program-record eighth win. The Wildcats finished 8-13.
“This was probably one of our biggest wins we’ve had,” said Scottsboro head coach Patrick Laney. “None of our seniors played. Our (starting goal) keeper was out. So everyone that played is coming back, so a big win (entering the offseason).”
Scottsboro led 1-0 at halftime on Makenna Howes’ goal, but Buckhorn quickly moved in front 2-1 early in the second half.
Laney said the Bucks controlled the first 30-minutes of play in the second half, but Scottsboro managed to tie the game at 2-all on Maddie West’s 16th goal of the season.
It stayed that way until the final minute when Champion found the net, her 15th goal of the season, for the winning score.
“She did that with an elbow in her side and a foot in the side of her leg,” said Laney, who also had an assist. “It was a really physical play and see still scored on it.”
Scottsboro keeper Jasmine Hill, making her varsity debut, finished with 12 saves.
“The second goal (Buckhorn scored) was a mistake, it went through her legs,” Laney said, “but I was really proud of her because she didn’t hang her head. She rebounded and had four or five big saves after that. She played really well.”
Scottsboro 2, New Hope 0 — At Scottsboro, Maddie West scored two second-half goals off of assists from Nevada Champion and Rosaura Diego for the win over New Hope at Trammell Stadium on April 13.
