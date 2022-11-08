The Scottsboro varsity girls cross country team closed out its 2022 season with a top-three finish at state.
The Wildcats closed with a team score of 107 points, bested only by state champion Lawrence County (27) and runner-up Bayside Academy (78) during the AHSAA Cross Country Championships’ Class 5A Girls 5K Race during a rainy race Saturday at Oakville Indian Mounds Park and Education Center.
“We let some gaps form and didn’t have enough time to close them down,” said Scottsboro head coach Luke Robinson.
It was the second straight third-place state finish for Scottsboro. The Wildcats placed third in the Class 6A state race a year ago.
Senior Emma Bradford and junior Ally Campbell led the way for Scottsboro on Saturday.
Bradford, a UNA commit, finished seventh after crossing the finish line in 19:22.17 while Campbell was 12th with a time of 19:41.94. Both runners earned all-state honors for their Top-15 finish.
“I thought they had a great race,” Robinson said. “Both went out hard and left it all out there today. I’m proud of their individual performances.”
Campbell was all-state for the second straight season and for the fourth time in her career while Bradford earned all-state honors for a third time.
Rounding out Scottsboro’s five scoring runners were freshman Mia Martin 30th (21:38.39), junior Smith Bradford 36th (21:45.46), eighth-grader Addison Joose 47th (22:16.67), junior Makenna Howes 50th (22:33.91), senior Shelton Linville 52nd (22:42.08), senior Sadie Latham 69th (23:59.51), senior Cadence Laughlin 100th (25:05.27) and senior Sadye Webb 131st (29:08.65).
Lawrence County senior Savannah Williams won the individual state title with a time of 18:17.92, followed by her teammates Katie Mae Coan (18:46.03) and Taylor Williams (19:03.79).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.