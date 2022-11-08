Bradford Martin Campbell

Scottsboro's (from left) Mia Martin, Emma Bradford and Ally Campbell helped the Wildcats finish third in Class 5A.

 Sentinel Photo | Jason Bowen

The Scottsboro varsity girls cross country team closed out its 2022 season with a top-three finish at state.

The Wildcats closed with a team score of 107 points, bested only by state champion Lawrence County (27) and runner-up Bayside Academy (78) during the AHSAA Cross Country Championships’ Class 5A Girls 5K Race during a rainy race Saturday at Oakville Indian Mounds Park and Education Center.

