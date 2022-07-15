A Scottsboro baseball standout will be part of Northwest Shoals Community College’s return to the baseball diamond.
Waylon Farr recently signed with Northwest Shoals following an all-state senior season for Scottsboro.
Farr is one of four Wildcats that signed to play collegiately, joining Collin Perkins (Shorter), Everett Loveless (Coastal Alabama-East) and Will Jones (Huntingdon).
Farr turned down an offer from Huntingdon to sign with Northwest Shoals, saying he felt it was the best fit for him both academically and athletically. Farr plans to major in pre-engineering at Northwest Shoals and wants to transfer to a four-year school to complete his college baseball career after his two seasons at Northwest Shoals are finished.
Scottsboro head baseball coach Jess Smith and Northwest Shoals coach David Langston were once part of the same coaching staff at Russellville, and Smith told Langston about Farr. After scouting Farr for a few games, Langston extended a scholarship offer to Farr.
Farr is expected to see time in the outfield as well as first base, third base and on the pitching mound at Northwest Shoals, which is restarting its baseball program after suspending all of its athletic programs in 2011.
“I got to meet some of the guys during orientation a few weeks ago,” Farr said. “We’ve got some good guys. I’m ready to get there and fight for a spot. I think we’re going to be pretty good.”
Farr said the competitiveness in the Alabama Community College Conference is another reason he chose Northwest Shoals.
“It’s a really competitive conference,” he said. “I think that kind of competitiveness will make me a better ball player.”
Farr was an Alabama Sports Writers Association Class 6A first-team selection as an outfielder this past season, batting .405 (34-for-84) with nine doubles, one triple, three home runs, 24 RBIs, 24 runs scored, 21 walks, a .549 on-base percentage and 1.102 OPS (on-base plus slugging percentage). He was also selected to the Class 6A All-Area 15 Team.
Farr said he was proud of Scottsboro’s accomplishments during his senior season, but noted his best memory from his SHS playing career was simply playing a sport he loves with his teammates.
“We were very (tight-knit),” Farr said. “I’d played with those guys since I was seven or eight years old. We didn’t accomplish everything we wanted to, but we did accomplish a lot, winning area and going to the playoffs. All of them helped me get to where I am now.”
