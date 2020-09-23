Sentinel "Sports Figures" is a combination of people, numbers and dates in regards to sports and sports history in Jackson County.
PEOPLE
Scotty Lankford
Lankford was a standout basketball and baseball player for Scottsboro High School, where he was the leading scorer and was an All-North Alabama Conference, all-district, and all-state performer while helping the Wildcats advance to the 1959 state basketball tournament. Lankford also helped lead the Scottsboro baseball program to the North Alabama Conference title. After high school, Lankford played college basketball at Florence State College (now UNA) in 1960 and helped the team win a district title and play in the national tournament for the first time. In 1961, Lankford enlisted in the United States Air Force, eventually becoming certified as a combative measures instructor in 1963. Later that year, he won the Midwestern AAU Judo (180-pound class) Championship. Upon discharge from the Air Force, he returned to Florence State on a basketball scholarship before injuries ended his career in 1966.
Numbers
33
Number of times the Scottsboro and North Jackson football teams have meet. They have played every seasons since 1988, the year North Jackson High School opened following the consolidation of Bridgeport and Stevenson high schools.
1998
The last time NSM football started 5-0. NSM is 4-0 going into Friday's game.
Dates
2.11.1978
The Section varsity boys basketball team raced out to a 39-23 halftime lead and cruised to an 80-65 victory over Stevenson to win the Jackson County Basketball Tournament championship. Phillip Laney scored a game-high 40 points for the Lions, who also got 16 points from Kenneth Roden and 12 from Ricky Smith. Calvin Hutchins and Greg Wright scored 16 points each for Stevenson while Marshan Jolley added 11.
9.16.2005
The Skyline football program, playing its first varsity season, notched its first victory during a 21-7 win over Coosa Christian. Coach Ray Swinford’s Vikings built a 14-0 lead on Daniel Posey’s 1 and 2-yard touchdowns runs and Derek Smith’s two-point conversion pass to Aaron Bearden. After Coosa Christian pulled within 14-7 in the fourth quarter, Skyline sealed the win when Ryan Treece’s returned an interception 58 yards for a touchdown. Posey ran for 149 yards and two scores on 24 carries while Ricky Kind had seven tackles and Shawn Hambrick and Daniel Sanders both had interceptions.
