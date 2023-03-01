Smith pitching

Carson Smith allowed one unearned run through six innings pitched during North Jackson's 9-4 win over over Fort Payne on Saturday.

 Photo Courtesy of Glendon Poe | The (Fort Payne) Times-Journal

Two big innings at the plate helped visiting North Jackson post a win over a Class 6A opponent.

The Chiefs scored four runs each in the third and fifth innings on the way to a 9-4 victory at Fort Payne on Saturday.

