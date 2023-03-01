Two big innings at the plate helped visiting North Jackson post a win over a Class 6A opponent.
The Chiefs scored four runs each in the third and fifth innings on the way to a 9-4 victory at Fort Payne on Saturday.
North Jackson (3-3) opened the scoring in the top of the third inning, which started with back-to-back singles from Jonathan Linderman and Jayden Eakin. Linderman scored on Blake Matthews’ RBI single and Eakin scored after Nick Jernigan was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Matthews then scored on a double play and Smith scored on a Fort Payne error.
The Chiefs’ lead grew to 8-0 in the top of the fifth when Eakin walked and scored on Carson Smith’s RBI sacrifice fly, Matthews walked and scored on Bodie Burnett’s RBI bases-loaded walk, Nick Jernigan walked and scored when Collin Clark was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and Cayden Wynne singled and scored on a passed ball. North Jackson added another run in the sixth when Eakin walked and scored on Matthews’ RBI sacrifice fly. Fort Payne (2-2) scored a run in the bottom of the sixth and three in the seventh.
North Jackson got two hits, one walk and one RBI each from Smith and Jernigan, one hit, a walk and two RBIs from Matthews, one hit, two walks and three runs from Eakin, one hit each from Wynne and Linderman and one RBI each from Burnett and Clark.
Smith got the win on the mound for the Chiefs, allowing one unearned run on two hits and three walks while recording seven strikeouts over six innings pitched. Alix Lawhorn recorded two strikeouts in one inning in relief.
Scottsboro 6, Central-Florence 2 — At Albertville, Scottsboro scored six runs over the final three innings to rally for the win Saturday at Sand Mountain Park.
After Central-Florence scored two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, Scottsboro (4-4) countered with a four-run top of the fifth to take the lead. Trey Cooper doubled and Trent Wilson walked to start the inning and both scored on Colton Atkinson’s two-run triple. Atkinson scored the go-ahead run on Druw Smith’s RBI groundout, and Gregory French singled and scored two batters later on Carson Chapman’s RBI double. Smith’s RBI triple plated Wilson, who singled, for a run in the top of the sixth for the Wildcats while French scored on Luke Dixson’s RBI single after he led off the top of the seventh with a triple.
Scottsboro closed with 11 hits, five of which went for extra bases. Chapman had a pair of doubles and French tallied two hits as well for the Wildcats. Hunter Hancock pitched four innings and totaled four strikeouts while earning the win on the mound.
NSM 8, Crossville 2 — At Higdon, North Sand Mountain stayed undefeated with a win over visiting Class 5A Crossville on Saturday.
Logan Shoemake had two hits and one RBI and Kolten Cooper had a two-run single for the Bison while Jackson Burgess and Mike Poss had one hit and one RBI apiece. Kaden Moore also drove in a run for NSM (3-0).
Plainview 7, Section 3 — At Rainsville, host Plainview overcame an early 2-0 deficit to down the Lions on Saturday.
Section (1-3) took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Josh Moore reached on a bunt single and ultimately scored on Carter Cooper’s RBI groundout while Jacob Stringer doubled and his courtesy runner, Antoine Jonathan, eventually scored on a passed ball.
Plainview countered with four runs in the bottom of the first before adding one in the second. Dillan Pope doubled to start the top of the third for Section and scored on Stringer’s RBI single to trim the Plainview lead to 5-3, but the Bears added two more run in the bottom of the third and both teams were held scoreless over the final four innings.
Stringer finished 2-for-3 with an RBI for the Lions while Pope, Moore, Jackson Stringer and Preston Dover had one hit each. Pope pitched 3 2/3 scoreless innings in the relief while recording five strikeouts.
Etowah 11, Scottsboro 0 — At Albertville, the Wildcats managed just two hits in a six-inning loss to 2022 Class 4A state runner-up Etowah.
The game was played at Sand Mountain Park in Albertville due to field conditions in Attalla.
Etowah scored three runs each in the first and second innings before pushing across five runs in the sixth to end the game.
Trey Cooper singled and walk for Scottsboro while Colton Atkinson doubled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.