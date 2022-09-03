Jones

Scottsboro quarterback Jake Jones gets around the end with blocking help from Keelan Alvarez (right) during Friday's 36-12 win over Boaz.

 Bentley Gray Photography

Scottsboro jumped out to a quick 21-0 lead compliments of three Boaz turnovers in the game’s first eight minutes and coasted to a 36-12 win in the Class 5A, Region opener for both teams at Dr. L.F. Corley, Jr. Stadium.

“Really proud of the way we played,” said Scottsboro head coach Cris Bell. “We jumped on them in the first quarter. We lost our composure in the second quarter. Like last week (against North Jackson), we finished the game well. I’m really proud of them.”

