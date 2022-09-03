Scottsboro jumped out to a quick 21-0 lead compliments of three Boaz turnovers in the game’s first eight minutes and coasted to a 36-12 win in the Class 5A, Region opener for both teams at Dr. L.F. Corley, Jr. Stadium.
“Really proud of the way we played,” said Scottsboro head coach Cris Bell. “We jumped on them in the first quarter. We lost our composure in the second quarter. Like last week (against North Jackson), we finished the game well. I’m really proud of them.”
The three Pirate turnovers all came within the first three plays of each of their first three possessions. Scottsboro was able to capitalize on all three for the early 21-0 cushion.
Boaz received the opening kickoff from its 20. Quarterback Tyler Pierce was sacked for a 2-yard loss on the first play.
After an illegal block penalty and a Tristan Childers 13-yard run, Pierce was sacked again but this time fumbled and Scottsboro recovered at the Boaz 8.
Four plays later, Scottsboro quarterback Jake Jones scored on a 1-yard sneak a little over two minutes into the game. Cole Raeuchle's PAT made it 7-0.
On the second play of the Pirates ensuing possession, Pierce went back to throw and lost control of the ball and after a scramble, J.C. Heikkinen recovered for the Wildcats at the Pirates 17.
Three plays later, Jones scored his second touchdown on a 10-yard keeper. Raeuchle's extra point gave Scottsboro a 14-0 lead with 8:18 left in the opening period.
The third Boaz turnover came again on the second play of the next Boaz possession. This time Pierce was intercepted by Luke Terrell to set up the Wildcats next scoring drive at the BHS 32.
Scottsboro needed seven plays to capitalize with Jayden Gilbert scoring on a 2-yard run. The point after made it 21-0 with 4:30 left in the first.
Boaz began its first scoring drive from midfield early in the second quarter after taking over on downs.
The Pirates needed seven plays to find the end zone. Childers was the workhorse on the drive, rushing five times with the touchdown coming on a 3-yard run. Pierce also had an 8-yard completion to Wade Dobbins.
Childers' touchdown run came with 8:59 left in the first half. Jose Arreguin kicked the PAT to cut the lead to 21-7.
Boaz forced the Wildcats into a three-and-out on the next possession, forcing a punt and the Pirates took possession at its 19.
Pierce completed passes of 12, 9 and 24 yards to Dobbins, while Childers had runs of 3 and 2 yards while Pierce added an 11 yard gain to put Boaz inside the red zone. A pass interference penalty against Scottsboro put the ball at the 10. Boaz was able to get to the five where the drive stalled and Arreguin came on to kick a 27-yard field goal. Boaz had cut the lead to 21-10 with 2:32 left in the half.
Scottsboro's Devon Walker returned the ensuing kickoff to the 21 but in illegal blocking penalty as well as a personal foul call pushed the ball back to the 6.
On the second play of the series, after a short gain by Jones, an errant pitch by Jones went into the endzone where Scottsboro recovered but it resulted in a safety for Boaz with 1:36 left in the half and the score was 21-12 at the half.
The two teams swapped punts on the first possessions of the third quarter before Scottsboro scored the first points of the second half.
The Wildcats put together a six-play, 81-yard drive that was capped by a 30-yard touchdown run around left end by Thomas Rackler. Raeuchle's point after pushed the Scottsboro lead to 28-12.
Scottsboro added a safety of its own midway through the fourth quarter as Boaz recovered one of its fumbles in the end zone. This made it 30-12.
After the free kick, Scottsboro drove 45-yards using only five plays for its last touchdown, a 3-yard run by Keelan Alverez with 4:15 left in the game. The point after failed.
Childers was the games leading rusher with 75 yards on 20 carries. Pierce completed 19 of 31 passes for 162 yards. Dobbins had eight catches for 85 yards.
Rackler led Scottsboro with 72 yards on six carries.
Scottsboro improved to 2-1 while Boaz remained winless at 0-3. The Pirates travel to Crossville next week while Scottsboro is open.
› Ricky Smith is a correspondent for The Sand Mountain Reporter newspaper in Albertville.
