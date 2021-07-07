Jackson County has a number of athletes that competed in various sports in the collegiate ranks during the 2020-21 academic year.
Here is a brief synopsis on how each of those athletes fared in their respective sport.
Baseball
Brett Barbee, UAH (North Jackson) — The senior infielder batted .303 with an .349 on-base percentage, 30 hits, six doubles, one home run, 15 RBIs and 31 runs scored for the Chargers this spring.
Dylan Barbee, Martin-Methodist (North Jackson) — The senior pitcher missed the season because of an injury.
Peyton Grant, Cumberland (Scottsboro) — The freshman catcher did not appear in a game this season.
Christian Herberholz, Tennessee Tech (Scottsboro) — The freshman pitched in one game, working 2/3 of inning and recording one strikeout.
Reed Latimer, Montevallo (Scottsboro) — The freshman batted .267 with an on-base percentage of .306 while appearing in 29 games (28 starts) this past spring. He totaled 27 hits, six double, one triple, 12 RBIs, five walks, five runs and seven stolen bases.
Drew Kirby, Montevallo (Scottsboro) — The sophomore did not appear in a game this season.
Tanner Potterfield, Martin-Methodist (Scottsboro) — The senior catcher appeared in 25 games, including 23 starts, batting .310 with 27 hits, three home runs and 15 RBIs.
Basketball
Carley Bell, AUM (Scottsboro) — The freshman did not appear in a game for AUM this past season. She has transferred to Oglethorpe (Georgia) University.
Emily Garner, Freed-Hardeman (Scottsboro) — The redshirt freshman played in one game for Lions.
Annie Hughes, Auburn (Pisgah) — The sophomore played in 24 games with 10 starts, averaging 3.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and recording 19 steals for the Tigers.
Collin Lockard, Shorter (Skyline) — The freshman forward played in four games for the Hawks this season, averaging 3.5 points per game while shooting 67% from the field and collecting four rebounds.
Sarah Morgan, Snead State (North Jackson) — The freshman appeared in all 18 of the Parsons’ games, averaging 3.2 points and 1.9 rebounds per game while playing an average of 17.1 minutes per game.
Madison Myers, Snead State (Pisgah) — The freshman appeared in all 18 of the Parsons’ games, averaging 3.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and one steal per game while playing an average of 21.1 minutes per game.
Austin Reed, Belhaven (Section) — The junior appeared in all 17 of Belhaven’s games, averaging 3.4 points, making 17 of 54 3-point shot attempts, and 1.6 rebounds.
Keara Sexton, Shelton State (Scottsboro) — The sophomore started 24 of 26 games at point guard, averaging 4.2 points, 3.6 assists, 1.6 rebounds and two steals per game to help the Bucs repeat Alabama Community College Conference champions and post a top-eight finish at nationals. After the season, Sexton signed with Cumberland University.
Bailee Usrey, Shorter (Skyline) — The freshman played in 13 games, four of which she started, for Shorter this winter. She averaged 4.2 points and 1.6 rebounds per game while totaling 10 assists, four steals and one blocked shot.
Chloe Womack, Gadsden State (Pisgah) — The freshman started 19 of Gadsden State’s 21 games, averaging 9.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 2.2 steals per game.
Cross Country
Devin Berry, UNA (Scottsboro) — The junior ran in four races during UNA’s shortened season, which did not begin until January because of the COVID-19 pandemic. His best finish was sixth (24:19.2) in the Martin Methodist Redhawk Invitational on Feb. 26. He finished 49th (28:25.2) in the Atlantic Sun Conference Championships on March 5.
Football
Justin Ball, Berry (Woodville) — The senior switched from linebacker to tight end and played in one of Berry’s COVID-19 forced four-game spring season.
DeKarlos Billingsley, Troy (Scottsboro) — The junior running back appeared in nine games and ran for 96 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries while also catching three passes for 23 yards.
Logan Boggs, Shorter (Woodville) — The redshirt freshman punter did not appear in a game this past season for the Hawks.
Michael Craft, Sterling College (Scottsboro) — The freshman played in one game for Sterling, which is located in Kansas, last fall.
Ethan Edmondson, Murry State (Scottsboro) — In his first season for the Racers after transferring from Southern Miss, the junior defensive lineman recorded 26 tackles (five for a loss), two quarterback sacks, three quarterback hurries and one fumble recovery.
Ronaldo Marmolejo, Cumberland University (North Jackson) — The redshirt freshman lineman recorded one tackle while playing in five games for the Phoenix.
Mitchell McKenzie, University of the Cumberlands (Woodville) — The redshirt freshman did not appear in a game this past season.
Hatton Metz, Birmingham-Southern (Scottsboro) — The redshirt freshman did not appear in a game during the COVID-19 forced four-game spring season.
Jake Whitehead, UNA (Pisgah) — The senior started all four of UNA’s games last fall before transferring to Davenport (Michigan) University to play his fifth-year of eligibility this coming fall.
Lee Witherspoon, Mississippi State (North Jackson) — The sophomore played in 11 games, rushing for 35 yards on six carries and catching nine passes for 49 yards. After the season, Witherspoon transferred to UAB.
Tanner Woodall, Cumberland University (North Jackson) — The redshirt freshman linebacker was second on the team in tackles with 23 (6.5 for a loss) and 2.5 quarterback sacks and three quarterback hurries in seven games for the Phoenix.
Travis Woodall, Cumberland University (North Jackson) — The redshirt freshman linebacker tied for fourth in tackles for the Phoenix with 21 (three for a loss) while recording one quarterback sack, two quarterback hurries and a pass deflection.
GOLF
John Austin Dolberry, NACC (Scottsboro) — The sophomore finished tied for 28th place in the National Junior College Athletic Association Region 22 Championship tournament. Also placed tied for 19th place in the Ron Marshal Spring Fling Golf Tournament at Goose Pond Colony.
Lillian Evans, NACC (Scottsboro) — Finished 18th in the NJCAA Region 22 Championship tournament.
Lily French, NACC (Scottsboro) — Finished 21st in the NJCAA Region 22 Championship tournament.
Jasmine Higdon, NACC (NSM) — Finished 20th in the NJCAA Region 22 Championship tournament.
Dalton Wood, NACC (Scottsboro) — The freshman finished 41st in the NJCAA Region 22 Championship tournament. Also placed 27th in the Ron Marshal Spring Fling Golf Tournament at Goose Pond Colony.
SOCCER
Hal Leighton, West Alabama (Scottsboro) — The freshman goal keeper appeared in three games with two starts, posting a 2-1 record with one shutout in goal for the Tigers. Leighton allowed only one goal while recording five saves in 208:39 of game-time action.
SOFTBALL
Macy Anderson, Wallace State (Pisgah) — The sophomore batted .417 (10-for-24) with one double, three home runs, 10 RBIs and eight runs scored over 21 games to help the Lions go 55-6, win the Alabama Community College Conference championship and advance to the National Junior College Athletic Association Division I National Tournament.
Amber Atkins, Cleveland State (North Jackson) — The sophomore batted .318 with a .415 on-base percentage, 35 hits, seven doubles, one triple, six home runs, 26 RBIs, 11 walks and 34 runs scored for Cleveland State.
Makenzi Grider, UT-Chattanooga (Scottsboro) — The junior did not appear in a game this season.
Leigha Kirby, Chipola Community College (Pisgah) — The freshman was 7-4 with a 2.79 ERA and 48 strikeouts over 70 1/3 innings pitched and went 6-1 in conference play with a 1.24 ERA and 30 strikeouts on her way to earning Panhandle Conference Pitcher of the Year as Chipola won the Florida College System Activities Association tournament championship to advance to the National Junior College Athletic Association Division I National Tournament. Kirby announced in June she is transferring to Wallace State Community college in Hanceville.
Caitlin Terrell, Lurleen B. Wallace CC (Scottsboro) — The sophomore was second on the team in hits and RBIs, batting .327 with 49 total hits, three home runs, 13 doubles, 29 RBIs and 17 runs scored over 48 games. She also pitched in seven games, going 0-0 with one save and recording five strikeouts and 2.92 ERA over 12 innings.
Josie Thompson, Wallace State CC (North Jackson) — The sophomore went 15-2 with a 3.05 ERA and 118 strikeouts over 105 2/3 innings pitched helping Wallace State go 55-6, win the ACCC tournament championship and advance to the NJCAA Division I National Tournament. Thompson, who lost her 2020 season at Wallace State because of the COVID-19 pandemic, intends to play another season for the Lions next spring.
Kaylee Vaught, UAH (Pisgah) — The sophomore outfielder batted .318 with a .380 on-base percentage, 42 hits, seven doubles, five home runs, 29 RBIs, 14 walks, 26 runs scored and seven stolen bases while helping the Chargers go 32-14 and advance to the NCAA Division II Tournament.
Shelby Waldrop, UAH (Skyline) — The freshman pitcher did not appear in a game this past season.
TRACK AND FIELD
Hannah Gant, UAH (Pisgah) — The freshman finished sixth at the Gulf South Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships in both the shot put (11.44 meters) and the hammer throw (42.50m) and was 12th in the discus (27.16). During the GSC Indoor Championships in February, Gant finished third in the weight throw (14.60m) and 10th in the shot put (10.66m).
Lauren Hamm, UAH (Scottsboro) — The redshirt freshman finished fifth in the pole vault (3.20 meters) and seventh in the high jump (1.48m) during at the Gulf South Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships. In February, she finished third in the pole vault (3.10m) and eighth in the high jump (1.45m) during the GSC Indoor Championships.
Evans Wright, Queens University (Scottsboro) — The senior won the South Atlantic Conference hammer throw championship during the outdoor season with a school record mark of 51.34 meters (168 feet, 4 inches). It was the second time this season Wright set the school record in that event. Wright also set a personal record in the discus with a mark of 43.60 meters (143-1) while posting a fifth-place finish in the event to help the Charlotte, North Carolina school win the conference title. Wright also set school records in the hammer throw and weight throw during the indoor season. He was the Men’s Track and Field’s Royals Sportsmanship Award Winner, an award presented by the Queens University Department of Athletics to a student-athlete who has excelled in their sport and exemplifies the ideals of sportsmanship.
WRESTLING
Kolby Clark, Virginia Tech (Scottsboro) — The redshirt freshman went 2-1 with two pins while wrestling in the 174-pound weight class for the ACC runner-up Hokies.
Damian Ramirez, Life University (Scottsboro) — The redshirt freshman went 0-2 this season while wrestling in the 165-pound weight class for the NAIA national champion Running Eagles.
