Pisgah celebrated its Homecoming with an offensive performance the program hasn’t produced since the 20th century.
The Eagles built a 32-point halftime lead on the way to a 56-14 Homecoming win over Class 2A Region 7 foe Whitesburg Christian Friday night at Sam Kenimer Stadium in Pisgah.
The 56 points are the most a Pisgah team has scored since tallying 63 in a victory over Ider in 1999.
“Proud of the way the kids played,” said Pisgah head coach Luke Pruitt. “They came out and did what we asked them to. We’re proud to win.”
JD Martin’s fumble recovery led to Pisgah’s first score, setting up Parker Law’s 10-yard touchdown run and Fox Tinker’s two-point conversion for a 8-0 Eagles’ lead. A long punt return by Law led to Rhyan Barrett’s 3-yard touchdown run and another Tinker two-point conversion to give Pisgah a 16-0 lead. Pisgah (1-3, 1-1) went in front 24-0 on Legion McCrary’s 34-yard touchdown run and Law’s two-point conversion, which were set up by the first of Levi Arnold’s two interceptions.
Whitesburg Christian (1-3, 0-2) cut the deficit to 24-6 in the second quarter, but touchdown runs of 45 and 1 yard by Tinker and Mason Holcomb’s two-point conversion pass to Barrett sent Pisgah to halftime with a 38-6 advantage.
Pisgah pushed its lead to 56-6 in the second half on touchdown runs of 18 yards by McCrary, 7 yards by Jacob Kirby and 9 yards by Luke Gilbert. Whitesburg Christian tacked on its final score late in the fourth quarter.
Pisgah steps out of region play next week to host DAR.
