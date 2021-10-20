Local swimmers enjoyed strong showings in the Scottsboro Invitational last Thursday night.
Scottsboro finished second and third respectively in the varsity boys and girls standings while Section posted a fifth-place finish in the varsity girls division during the annual meet at the Scottsboro Rec*Com.
Class 7A James Clemens swept the team titles. Scottsboro finished second in the varsity boys division with 88 points, 24 in front of third-place Whitesburg Christian.
Luke Armour had a strong night for the SHS boys. Armour won the 200-yard Freestyle (2:12.54) and was the runner-up in the 100-yard Butterfly (1:00.76) while also swimming a leg in Scottsboro’s 200-yard Medley Relay team’s runner-up finish and its 400-yard Freestyle Relay team’s fourth-place finish.
Ben Bradford and Arlen Parr both had two Top-4 individual finishes and were part of two top-five relay finishes for Scottsboro while Will Porch had a pair of Top-5 finishes.
In the varsity girls division, James Clemens (117 points) edged Whitesburg Christian (108 and Scottsboro (89) for the win.
Section’s Maggie Ella Robbins won both of her races. The Alabama commit won the 200-yard Individual Medley (2:16.21) and the 100-yard Backstroke (1:02.58).
For Scottsboro, Paige Giles had four Top-4 finishes (two individual and two relays) while Lily Turlington, Amelia Armour, Noelle Lee had three Top-3 finishes (one individual and two relays) for Scottsboro.
“Very proud of the effort. Before the meet, we challenged the swimmers to leave everything in the pool,” said Scottsboro swim coach Matt Brewer. “We also talked about how everyone wants to be successful but what are we doing to be successful, everyone wants to be a winner and in order to be successful, we have to do the small things each and every day. Next week we will continue to see some really good teams and we are excited for the competition. It’s what we will see at sectionals and state, and I’m very much looking forward to watching these guys and girls go out there and give it their all.”
Here are the complete results for Scottsboro and Section swimmers:
GIRLS
200-yard Medley Relay
3. Scottsboro’s Paige Giles, Lily Turlington, Amelia Armour, Noelle Lee (2:08.88)
6. Scottsboro’s Mackenzie Hughes, Shelton Linville, Kimberly Calderon-Diaz, Addison Hughes (2:26.56)
200-yard Freestyle
2. Noelle Lee, Scottsboro (2:28.89)
3. Amelia Armour, Scottsboro (2:29.07)
200-yard Individual Medley
1. Maggie Ella Robbins, Section (2:16.21)
4. Paige Giles, Scottsboro (2:31.03)
50-yard Freestyle
9. Alice Merck, Scottsboro (29.38)
10. Noelle Lee, Scottsboro (29.41)
12. Shelton Linville, Scottsboro (30.50)
13. Lily Turlington, Scottsboro (30.70)
18. Audrey Frye, Scottsboro (32.47)
100-yard Butterfly
9. Kimberly Calderon-Diaz, Scottsboro (1:19.62)
100-yard Freestyle
14. Alice Merck, Scottsboro (1:10.68)
500-yard Freestyle
3. Mackenzie Hughes, Scottsboro (7:41.63)
4. Addison Hughes, Scottsboro (8:17.40)
200-yard Freestyle Relay
2. Scottsboro’s Kimberly Calderon-Diaz, Audrey Frye, Alice Merck, Shelton Linville (2:03.87)
100-yard Backstroke
1. Maggie Ella Robbins, Section (1:02.58)
3. Paige Giles, Scottsboro (1:06.98)
10. Amelia Armour, Scottsboro (1:17.45)
13. Addison Hughes, Scottsboro (1:39.62)
100-yard Breaststroke
2. Lily Turlington, Scottsboro (1:24.78)
6. Shelton Linville, Scottsboro (1:29.25)
8. Kimberly Calderon-Diaz, Scottsboro (1:29.25)
11. Mackenzie Hughes, Scottsboro (1:44.66)
400-yard Freestyle Relay
3. Scottsboro’s Noelle Lee, Amelia Armour, Lily Turlington, Paige Giles (4:18.47)
BOYS
200-yard Medley Relay
2. Arlen Parr, Jake Benson, Luke Armour, Ben Bradford (1:50.02)
200-yard Freestyle
1. Luke Armour, Scottsboro (2:12.54)
200-yard Individual Medley
8. Craft Sanders, Scottsboro (2:51.98)
50-yard Freestyle
4. Ben Bradford, Scottsboro (24.13)
6. Jake Benson, Scottsboro (25.01)
17. Preston Worley, Scottsboro (29.32)
26. Cade Haggard, Scottsboro (34.95)
100-yard Butterfly
2. Luke Armour, Scottsboro (1:00.76)
8. Craft Sanders, Scottsboro (1:23.83)
100-yard Freestyle
2. Ben Bradford, Scottsboro (55.45)
3. Arlen Parr, Scottsboro (55.70)
9. Will Porch, Scottsboro (1:01.84)
20. Cade Haggard, Scottsboro (1:20.27)
500-yard Freestyle
5. Will Porch, Scottsboro (6:35.92)
200-yard Freestyle Relay
5. Arlen Parr, Will Porch, Cade Haggard, Jake Benson (1:53.47)
100-yard Backstroke
7. Jake Benson, Scottsboro (1:17.16)
100-yard Breaststroke
4. Arlen Parr, Scottsboro (1:09.38)
13. Preston Worley, Scottsboro (1:33.63)
400-yard Freestyle Relay
4. Scottsboro’s Ben Bradford, Will Porch, Preston Worley, Luke Armour (4:03.17)
