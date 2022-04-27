The Scottsboro softball team picked up a pair of wins at the Plainview Round Robin, and one of them was a milestone victory of the team’s head coach.
Robyn Johnson notched her 300th career varsity coaching win during Class 6A No. 8-ranked Scottsboro’s 8-6 victory over 2A No. 9 Sumiton Christian at the Field of Dreams Complex in Rainsville on Saturday.
“The milestone simply means I have been privileged to coach some talented softball players in the past and present,” Johnson said. “I am blessed in some way by every player I have ever coached.”
Johnson’s career record was at 300-208-4 entering Tuesday’s night game with Class 3A No. 4-ranked Geraldine. Johnson, who is in her eighth season as Scottsboro’s head coach, has led the Wildcats to three area titles, four regional appearances and a Class 5A state runner-up finish in 2017.
Scottsboro (22-11-1) rallied from a 5-1 deficit to defeat Sumiton Christian, scoring three runs in the fourth, one in the fifth and three in the sixth to claim the win. Trailing 6-5 after five innings, Lexie Bennett singled with two outs, and after scoring second base, scored to tie the game at 6-all on Ella Lee’s RBI single. Olivia Tubbs then hit the go-ahead two run home run for the Wildcats.
Tubbs and Bennett finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs and one RBI respectively while Austin McNeece (RBI) and Alyssa Smart had two hits for Scottsboro, which got one hit and one RBI each from Lee and Kambrie Doss and Haylen Miles had had one hit. Alyssa Smart gave up three earned runs over seven innings while striking out nine to earn the win in the pitching circle.
Scottsboro opened the event with a 4-2 win over 6A No. 9 Springville. Trailing 2-1 entering the sixth, Tubbs singled and McNeece reached on an error to start the inning, and after a Madison Rains sacrifice bunt, Holland hit a two-run double to put the Wildcats in front 3-2. Anna Stuart Dawson followed two batters later with an RBI single to give Scottsboro two-run lead.
Holland, Dawson and Tubbs had two hits each while Lee, Doss and Morgan Perkins had one hit each.
Dawson got the win in the circle, pitching 5 1/3 innings and posting four strikeouts. Smart got the save after striking out three with 1 2/3 innings.
Skyline goes 2-1 at Plainview Round Robin — At Rainsville, Class 1A No. 4-ranked Skyline (19-12) won a pair of games during the Plainview Round Robin event at the Field of Dreams Complex on Saturday.
The Vikings opened the event with a 4-3 win over Sylvania. Olivia Treece singled and hit a pair of home runs and Dacey Allen singled and hit one homer in the Skyline victory while Jayla Ross had two hits, Ella Dean doubled, Brinlee Potts and Blakely Stucky singled and Audra Bellomy drove in a run.
Skyline then defeated Class 2A No. 8-ranked Sumiton Christian 5-1, breaking a 1-all tie with two runs in the fifth and sixth innings thanks to two-run doubles by Allen and Stucky. Bellomy also had an RBI single for the Vikings and finished 2-for-4 while Potts went 3-for-4 and Ross, Treece, Ella Dean all singled. Allen pitched five innings and got the win while Treece pitched the final two innings and got the save.
The Vikings closed the event with a 3-0 loss to Lauderdale County. Allen, Dean, Potts, Treece and Sage Lewis all singled for Skyline.
North Jackson goes 3-1 at Pre-Area Round Robin — At Albertville, Class 4A No. 2-ranked North Jackson (30-8) posted a 3-1 mark in the Pre-Area Round Robin event at Sand Mountain Park last weekend.
The Chiefs opened the event with a 6-0 win over Jackson County rival and Class 2A No. 2 Pisgah. North Jackson took a 2-0 lead in the second inning on Avery Wynn’s RBI single and Trinity Seale’s RBI sacrifice fly before tacking on four more runs in the fourth on Ja’Khia Hutchins’ two-run triple and Peyton Hill’s two-run single. Destry Lambert held Pisgah to just four hits while recording three strikeouts on her way to the win in the pitching circle.
North Jackson followed that with a 4-0 win over Huntsville as Lambert pitched a two-hit shutout with six strikeouts and also contributed a two-run single at the plate. Sarah Garner and Arielle Haynes both went 2-for-2 for the Chiefs, who got an RBI double from Wynne, a single from Hutchins and an RBI sacrifice fly from Hill.
North Jackson was held to just one hit — Garner singled and scored the Chiefs lone run on a Brewer error — during a 3-1 loss to Brewer. Seale recorded five strikeouts in the circle for North Jackson.
The Chiefs closed the event with an 8-0 win over 1A No. 9-ranked Belgreen. Seale pitched a no-hitter with eight strikeouts for North Jackson. At the plate, Haven Steeley had two hits and Wynne had one hit and two RBIs for the Chiefs, who also got one hit and one RBI each from Hill and Lambert and two RBIs from Camryn Case.
Pisgah goes 1-3 at Pre-Area Round Robin — At Albertville, Class 2A No. 2-ranked Pisgah (18-12) went 1-3 during the Pre-Area Round Robin event at Sand Mountain Park last weekend.
The Eagles opened the event with a 6-0 loss to Jackson County rival and defending Class 4A state champion North Jackson. Pisgah has just four hits against the 4A No. 2-ranked Chiefs as Madeline Flammia, Mara Anderson, Kaylee McAllister and Kat Patton.
Pisgah bounced back with a 9-1 win over 1A No. 9 Belgreen. The Eagles led 3-0 after four innings, and after Belgreen (21-15) got a run in the fifth, Pisgah salted the game away with a six-run sixth inning. Flammia went 2-for-4 with an RBI double for Pisgah while Karlee Holcomb (two triples), Claudia Barron and Mara Anderson had two hits, Julianna Davis had one hit and two RBIs and Briley Worley and Laney Liles had RBI singles. Holcomb allowed one run on five hits and one walk with two strikeouts in a complete-game effort in the pitching circle.
The Eagles then fell to Huntsville 3-0, managing just three hits — Barron, Liles and Davis each singled — in the setback.
Pisgah closed out the tournament with a 4-2 loss to Albertville. Holcomb went 2-for-3 with a solo home run for the Eagles while Lila Kate Wheeler tripled and Flammia, Worley, Anderson and Patton each singled.
