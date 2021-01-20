The Scottsboro girls and boys indoor track and field teams had numerous athletes turn in Top 10 finishes during the Martin Luther King Indoor Track and Field Classic’s third session on Monday at the Birmingham Crossplex.
Maddox Hamm has the top finish for Scottsboro athletes, as the sophomore won the boys pole vault with height of 15 feet, 3 inches.
The SHS Boys also got a second-place finish from Evan Hill in the 3200-meter run (9:27.35) and fourth-place finishes from Cooper Atkins in the 400-meter dash (51.71) and Noah Bonsall in the 800 (2:03.93).
Emma Bradford had the top finish for the SHS girls, placing fifth in the 3200 (12:41.15).
Here are the complete results for Scottsboro athletes:
GIRLS
400-meter dash
13. Charlsi Henderson (1:07.77)
19. Cadence Laughlin (1:09.13)
26. McCall Chandler (1:12.71)
800-meter run
6. Lauren Paradise (2:35.05)
18. Cambree Bradford (2:45.69)
19. Mabry Bonsall (2:46.97)
1600-meter run
8. Maddie Gossett (5:39.42)
24. Gracy Coley (6:18.92)
28. Haley Cloud (6:41.40)
3200-meter run
5. Emma Bradford (12:41.15)
Shot Put
7. Tristan Wallingsford (25-7.25)
8. Amy Roberts (25-4.25)
BOYS
60-meter dash
29. Brody Williams (7.91)
400-meter dash
4. Cooper Atkins (51.71)
5. Rex Green (51.74)
11. Benson Atkins (53.27)
800-meter run
4. Noah Bonsall (2:03.93)
6. Ridge Wells (2:05.15)
1600-meter run
5. Hamilton Richardson (4:44.57)
18. Wilson Hill (5:30.47)
3200-meter run
2. Evan Hill (9:27.35)
High Jump
7. Minh Le (5-2)
Pole Vault
1. Maddox Hamm (15-3)
Shot Put
5. Jonah Warren (41-3.25)
14. Brady Shaw Killen (31-2)
Skyline — Jamison Rowell recorded three Top-10 and four Top-13 finishes for Skyline during the Martin Luther King Indoor Track and Field Classic’s second session on Monday.
Here are the complete results for Skyline athletes:
GIRLS
60-meter dash
35. Kiera Ivy (9.66)
37. Kaylee Saint (10.35)
BOYS
60-meter dash
10. Jamison Rowell (7:45)
33. Karson Treece (8.33)
42. Emir Becerra (9.30
400-meter dash
13. Rowell (54.69)
43. Karson Treece (1:04.04)
800-meter run
32. Colby Hambrick (2:24.08)
Long Jump
8. Jamison Rowell (18-6)
Triple Jump
5. Jamison Rowell (40-11.75)
Shot Put
18. Gabe Waldrop (29-7.25)
21. Daniel Olinger (23-6.75)
Pisgah — Pisgah athletes competed in the Martin Luther King Indoor Track and Field Classic’s third session on Monday. Here are the complete results:
BOYS
1600-meter run
19. Tristan Little (5:37.97)
33. Bryant Overdear (6:10.49)
Shot Put
11. AJ Gant (34-6.5)
