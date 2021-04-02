The North Jackson softball team enjoyed a solid showing in an out-of-state tournament this week.
The Class 4A No. 7-ranked Chiefs posted a 4-2 record at the Warrior Classic in Murfreesboro, Tennessee on Monday and Tuesday.
North Jackson (14-9) went 2-1 both days while playing against mostly larger schools.
Monday
North Jackson 6, Smyrna (Tenn.) 3 — The Chiefs scored in every inning on the way to opening the tournament with a victory.
Avery Wynne went 2-for-2 with a home run for North Jackson while Huntingdon signee Makenna Jones was 2-for-3 with a triple, a double and two runs scored. The Chiefs also got an RBI double from Bailey Abernathy and Peyton Hill, an RBI single from Arielle Haynes and a single from Snead State signee Chloe Chisenall.
Cleveland State signee Hadley Burnette picked up the win in the circle, allowing three runs (two earned) on seven hits while recording five strikeouts.
North Jackson 7, Stewarts Creek (Tenn.) 3 — The Chiefs hit three home runs en route to the victory.
Ja’Khia Hutchins led off the game with a home run before Abernathy hit a solo home run and Hill hit a two-run homer in the third inning.
Hutchins finished 2-for-3 with a home run, a double and two RBIs while Wynne was 2-for-3 and Burnette was 1-for-3 with an RBI single. Jones, Haynes, Chisenall and Destry Lambert had one hit each.
Haynes got the win in the pithing circle, allowing three runs on eight hits while recording seven strikeouts.
Green Hill (Tenn.) 7, North Jackson 6 — Green Hill used a two-run single to down the Chiefs in walk-off fashion.
North Jackson had taken a 6-5 lead in the top of the sixth when Chisenall scored on Wynne’s RBI double.
Chisenall and Wynne both finished 2-for-3 while Hutchins, Charley Smith and Sarah Kate Garner had one hit and one RBI each. Abernathy walked and drove in a run and Smith drew two walks.
Tuesday
Siegel (Tenn.) 8, North Jackson 0 — The Chiefs managed just three hits while dropping their first game on the second day of the tournament.
Jones, Haynes and Wynne all singled while Hutchins and Hill both drew a walk.
North Jackson 5, Warren County (Tenn.) 3) — North Jackson scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth to claim the win.
With the game tied 3-all, Hill hit a two-run homer to put the Chiefs in front.
It was Hill’s second home run of the game, and she finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Abernathy finished 1-for-3 with an RBI for North Jackson while Chisenall singled and Jones drove in a run.
Burnette, who struck out four, pitched around a hit and an error in the top of the seventh inning to seal the win for the Chiefs.
North Jackson 12, Nolensville (Tenn.) 2 — The Chiefs closed the tournament with mercy-rule shortened victory
Abernathy hit a mercy-rule invoking three-run homer in the fifth inning to end the game.
Hill also homered for the Chiefs while Lambert was 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs and Chisenall was 2-for-3 with a triple, an RBI and two runs scored. Smith had one hit and one RBI for North Jackson and Wynne and Trinity Seale both doubled while Hutchins, Haynes and Burnette all singled.
Burnette, who went 3-0 in the circle during the tournament, struck out four over five innings pitched.
