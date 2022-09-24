A showdown on Sand Mountain turned into a beatdown Friday as Class 3A Sylvania stopped Class 2A, No. 4-ranked Pisgah from moving to 5-0 for the first time since 2003 with a dominant 34-7 win in Pisgah.
The Rams (4-1) used a strong rushing attack behind sophomore Aiden Parham and Braiden Thomas, who combined for over 300 yards and three touchdowns.
“They were just more physical than us,” said Pisgah head coach Luke Pruitt. “We couldn’t stop the run. When your defense can’t get off the field, you can’t win.”
Turnovers and penalties didn’t help a Pisgah offense that has been high-octane in the early season. The Eagles had five turnovers, including two fumbles, on the night and 60 yards in penalties at crucial times, including two touchdowns called back.
Still, the Rams played the biggest part in Pisgah’s first defeat.
Pisgah took an early lead after Jakob Kirby intercepted a Ram pass. The Eagles drove 70 yards with sophomore Legion McCrary capping the drive with a one-yard touchdown run. Dalton Johnson kicked the PAT giving Pisgah a 7-0 lead with 2:07 left in the first quarter.
The lead didn’t last long following the kickoff. Parham broke through the line and raced literally untouched for a 63-yard touchdown run, tying in the game 7-7.
The Rams took the lead it wouldn’t lose after Jonah Gurley picked off a Pisgah pass. Ten plays later, Thomas scored on an eight-yard run to make it 14-7.
The Eagles battled back driving to the Sylvania 11. Pisgah quarterback Mason Holcomb threw an apparent touchdown to Grant Smith, but a holding penalty negated the score. Three plays later, John Robert Dixon picked off a Holcomb pass in the end zone.
Sylvania drove 80 yards to build the lead. Thomas highlighted the drive with a 47-yard run. Three plays later he scored on two-yard run, giving Sylvania a 20-7 lead at halftime.
Sylvania added two scores in the second half, the first coming on a 72-yard screen pass from quarterback Jaxon Smith to Parham in the third quarter.
The last came early in the fourth when Smith connected with Dixon on a 12-yard touchdown, making it 34-7.
Pruitt said he expects his team to respond following the loss.
“We’ve got to correct some mistakes,” he said. “We’ve got to get better. We’ve got bigger things ahead of us.”
For Sylvania, Parham finished with 162 yards on 16 carries with a touchdown and also a 72-yard touchdown reception. Thomas gained 149 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries.
The Rams gained 455 total yards on 53 plays.
Holcomb finished 11-of-26 passing for 217 yards but had three interceptions. Jakob Kirby caught six passes for 91 yards, Grant Smith caught three passes for 65 yards and sophomore Luke Gilbert caught two passes for 61 yards.
McCrary gained 65 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. Kirby had two interceptions on defense.
Pisgah gained 309 total yards (92 yards rushing) on 51 plays.
