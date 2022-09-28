Injuries are an unfortunate part of football, and sometimes they seem to come in droves.
Section and Ider can attest to that.
Two teams that have battled the injury bug this season square off Friday night in a Class 2A Region 7 matchup Friday at 7 p.m. at Section High School. It’s homecoming for SHS.
It’s the 40th all-time meeting between the teams in a series Ider leads 25-14. The Hornets won a nail-bitter 41-40 over the Lions last season, ending a two-game slide to Section that included a 12-0 loss in 2019 and a COVID-19 forfeit in 2020.
The 2022 season has been a challenging one for Section (0-6, 0-3), which lost heart-breakers to Class 1A ranked teams Decatur Heritage and Valley Head on a last-second field goal and in overtime respectively. Injury issues began to pile up, and the Lions followed with loses to region foes Collinsville, Sand Rock and No. 1-ranked Fyffe and Class 3A opponent Westbrook Christian.
“It’s been a challenge,” said Section head coach Chris Hammon. “Been banged up, (had to) move guys around. A guy may start at cornerback this week, then next week has to start at who know where, and you’ve got three days to teach him (that position). We’ve got a chance to get some guys back this week. They’re at the doctor trying to get cleared. Hopefully we can get them back this week.”
Section faces an opponent in Ider (2-4, 0-3) that is in a similar situation. The Hornets opened the season 2-0 with wins over Crossville 8-6 and Asbury 28-0, but have endured a number of injuries as well, losing their starting quarterback Dylan Grant for multiple games and losing key two-way starter Luke Hannah for the season. Ider has lost four straight games, falling to region foes Whitesburg Christian 25-18, North Sand Mountain 42-18 and Pisgah 42-10 and non-region opponent Valley Head 56-30.
“Ider is always a gritty football team,” Hammon said. “They play hard, physical. They’re big up front. They’ve got a running back, No. 6 (Benjamin Smith), is good hard runner, got some speed. They’re a three-stack on defense, that’s what they do. The two games we’ve played since I’ve been here — we missed the 2020 year — were really good games.”
A win would be a big boost for either team, and Hammon is hopeful it’s his Lions that get that needed shot in the arm.
“The biggest thing we need is some confidence back,” he said. “We’ve still got a chance at finishing strong. A win would really spark us. Got to find a way to pull one out. We’re going to go give our best shot.”
