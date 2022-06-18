A pair of Scottsboro golfers will compete in an all-star event later this summer.
Scottsboro High School varsity girls golfers Abby Hambrick and Kaitlyn Price have been selected to play for the North All-Stars in the North-South All-Star Girls Golf Tournament on Monday, July 18 at Arrowhead Country Club in Montgomery.
The all-star golf tournament is part of the Alabama High School Athletic Directors and Coaches Association All-Star Week in Montgomery July 18-22.
This is the third year that the North-South All-Star Golf Tournaments have been part of the AHSADCA All-Star Week. Hambrick and Price are Scottsboro’s first North-South All-Star Golf selections.
“Abby and Kaitlyn being selected for the North-South All-Star Golf Tournament not only shows that they are skilled at golf but it also shows how well-rounded they are in the classroom and as a person,” said Scottsboro varsity girls golf coach Mary Margaret Green.
The North-South Golf All-Star teams are comprised of golfers that will be seniors during the 2022-23 school year. The golfers were chosen by the Golf Coaches Committee comprised of representatives selected by and representing each of the eight districts. The players were selected from nominations received from AHSAA member school coaches.
Hambrick and Price played key roles in helping Scottsboro advance to the Class 6A North 3 Sub-State Tournament this past season.
“I am so proud of these two girls” Green said. “It’s a great way to start their senior year off. Can’t wait to watch them play their game along with the other top girl golfers in the state.”
