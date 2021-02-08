The North Jackson varsity girls basketball team’s 64-39 win over Fort Payne earlier this season was the program’s first against the Wildcats in several years.
The Chiefs did not have to wait as long for their next one against Fort Payne.
North Jackson completed a season sweep of the Class 6A school with a 55-50 win Friday night at Fort Payne High School.
North Jackson (13-10) trailed 18-13 after one quarter before leading 30-27 at halftime and 42-34 after three quarters.
Alexis Moore scored a team-high 12 points for the Chiefs while Arielle Haynes and Delana Pierce had nine each, Hadley Burnette had seven, Bailey Abernathy had five, Peyton Hill had four and Sarah Garner, Tyra Smith and Summer Varnum all had three.
Bryaln Gray led Fort Payne with 15 points while Graidin Hass and Logan Neil chipped in 12 each.
Skyline 78, John Carroll Catholic 50 — At Birmingham, the Class 1A No. 1-ranked Vikings outscored 5A John Carroll Catholic 48-24 in the second half Friday night to close the regular season with a victory.
The game was tied 10-all after one quarter and Skyline (23-7) led just 30-26 at halftime before pulling away in the second half. The Vikings stretched their lead to 58-41 after three quarters.
Gracie Rowell sank eight 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 30 points for Skyline. Gracie Stucky scored all 14 of her points in the second half for the Vikings, and Aidan Bellomy netted 12 points while Blakely Stucky had eight, Kenzie Manning had seven and Morgan Sanders had four.
Riley Kelner and Mabry Ogle scored 18 and 12 points respectively for John Carroll Catholic.
Brindlee Mountain 44, Woodville 32 — At Woodville, the Panthers couldn’t overcome a slow start and fell to Class 3A Brindlee Mountain Friday night in the teams’ regular-season finale.
Woodville (10-11) trailed 11-4, 15-7 and 31-19 at the quarter breaks.
Jessica Sirten scored 18 of her game-high 20 points in the second half for the Panthers, who also got six points from Karlee Hutchens and three from Kaley Kennamer.
Chantzley Kirkland and Kailynn Childress scored 14 and 10 points respectively for Brindlee Mountain.
Fyffe 64, Section 45 — At Fyffe, the Red Devils outscored visiting Section 39-22 in the second half Friday night to post their second win over the Lions in a three-day span.
Section (4-25) led 15-10 after one quarter before Fyffe edged in front 25-23 at halftime. The Red Devils stretched their lead to 39-29 after three quarters.
Madison Armstrong scored a game-high 23 points for Section while Savannah White netted nine and Kenleigh Owens added five.
Emma Twilley scored 21 points while Alyssa Webb had 16 and Ashton Childress had 12 for Fyffe (8-15).
