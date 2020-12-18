The Hollywood Middle School girls basketball team capped of its 2020 campaign with perfection.
The Hawks defeated host Bridgeport 53-19 Thursday night to finish the 2020 season with an undefeated record.
Hollywood posted a 14-0 mark this season and is 50-2 over the last three seasons.
The Hawks jumped out to a 16-3 lead after one quarter before leading 32-9 at halftime and 38-15 after three quarters.
Calena Coffey scored a game-high 26 points for Hollywood while MaKenna Wilborn had a double-double of 20 points and 11 assists.
Boys
Hollywood 39, Bridgeport 21 — At Bridgeport, Hollywood closed its season on a winning note with a win over the Tigers Thursday night.
Hollywood, which finished 12-6, led 10-1, 16-6 and 30-14 at the quarter breaks.
Dimitri Patides paced the Hawks with 16 points while Braeden Smith netted nine.
Scottsboro (8G) 64, Stevenson 22 — At Stevenson, the Scottsboro eighth-grade boys basketball team pulled away in the second half to defeat the Panthers on Dec. 10.
Scottsboro (10-5) led 13-7 after one quarter and 27-18 at halftime before taking control in the second half. The Wildcats stretched their advantage to 47-20 after three quarters.
Jake Jones scored 24 points to pace the Wildcats while Trip Nelson netted 10, Jarret Scott eight, Luke Barber six and Skylar Wharton five.
Scottsboro (8G) 45, Pisgah 37 — At Scottsboro, the Scottsboro eighth-grade boys basketball team built a double-figure halftime lead and held off Pisgah’s comeback attempts in the second half to win on Dec. 7.
Scottsboro led 18-7 after one quarter, 27-13 at halftime and 36-27 after three quarters.
Trip Nelson paced the Wildcats with 15 points while Tyler Shelton and Jarret Scott scored 10 each and Luke Barber added eight.
