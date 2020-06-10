PEOPLE
Carl Bain
Bain was an all-district basketball player at Pisgah High School in 1951 before going on to play at Southern Union Community College and the University of Central Arkansas. He served as the head boys basketball coach at Stevenson High School from 1972-88, winning seven Jackson County Tournament championships with the Panthers. He also coached Stevenson’s first girls basketball team in 1977 and was the first boys basketball head coach at North Jackson High School after Bridgeport and Stevenson high schools consolidated following the 1987-88 school year. The gymnasium at Stevenson Middle School is named in his honor. Bain compiled a career record of 339-178, was the Jackson County Coach of the Year three times and was inducted into the Jackson County Sports Hall of Fame in 2017.
NUMBERS
11
Number of pounds the winning fish weighed in the 2019 Big Bass Splash. It was caught by Dan Beddingfield of Owens Crossroads, netting him a 2019 Triton TrX Bass Boat.
DATES
9.17.1976
The Scottsboro football team improved to 3-0 on the season with a 14-13 comeback victory over Cherokee County. Scottsboro fell behind 13-0 in the first quarter before cutting the Warriors’ lead to 13-7 in the second on a 2-yard touchdown run by Billy Retowsky, which came six plays after an interception by Don Jacobs. Scottsboro took a 14-13 lead in the fourth quarter on a 10-yard touchdown run by David Horton and Jacob’s second PAT. Cherokee County missed a 23-yard field goal on its next possession, and Scottsboro’s Wayne Kittrell broke up two passes on the Warriors’ final two plays.
5.10.2005
The Section softball team swept Speake 7-4 and 7-5 in a first-round best-of-three Class 1A Sub-state series. The Lions got RBI doubles from Jamie Key and Emily Dutton and two RBI singles each from Meagan Stout and Mylie Rudloff in Game 1. In Game 2, Tiffany Haynes delivered a three-run double to put the Lions in front in the sixth inning. Stout went 3-for-4 in Game 2 with three doubles as the Lions advanced to play Waterloo in Round 2.
