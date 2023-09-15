The Northeast Alabama Community College golf program enjoyed a program milestone last season with golfer Lane Ingram becoming the first Mustang to play in the National Junior College Athletic Association National Championship Tournament.
That trip was a great experience for Ingram, one of NACC’s returning men’s golfers this school year. But it was also good exposure for the program.
“I’ve gotten a lot of emails from people who saw our name on the scoreboard at nationals because Lane was there,” said NACC head golf coach Doug Haynes, who is entering his first full season as the Mustangs coach. “The more exposure for us the better.”
NACC inked a four-golfer signing class this past spring, Haynes’ first since taking over as head coach last winter after the passing of then NACC head coach Barry Chandler, a Jackson County Sports Hall of Famer, who died in January after a lengthy illness.
Joining the men’s team this season are Ider graduate Chandler Hopper, Central of Clay County graduate Brodie Morris and Plainview graduate Luke Smith, who was the Class 3A Basketball Player of the Year during his senior season.
Those signees join a Mustang roster that returns sophomores Ingram of Valley Head, Drake Hogland of Scottsboro and John Shelton of Pisgah.
Meanwhile, Fyffe graduate Trinity Dobbins signed this spring and will team up with Plainview alum Kaylee Young and Chattanooga (Tennessee) Christian graduate Emily Solomon on the NACC women’s team.
“All of our kids have come back from the summer a lot better golfers than they were last year,” Haynes said. “They’ve upped their game.”
NACC’s men’s team began the fall portion of its season last Monday and Tuesday with a 12th-place finish in the Dan York Invitational at Cross Creek Golf Course in Hanceville.
The Mustangs shot a team score of 70-over par 311 — a new school record — led by Ingram’s three-round 1-under par and Morris’ 3-over par. Ingram finished sixth in the individual standings while Morris was 14th.
“Competition in the conference has gotten much tougher, but I was proud of the way we competed and responded,” Haynes said. “It’s a good start, but we want to start setting the bar higher for ourselves when we go play. I think our team is starting to see the work they have put in paying off.”
Meanwhile, the NACC women’s team begins its fall season with the Snead State Fall Invitational on Monday and Tuesday at the Twin Bridges Golf Club in Gadsden.
The NACC teams practice at Goose Pond Colony’s Lake Course or Plantation Course. Haynes said being able to practice at two different courses has been a big very beneficial because of it allows his golfers to see course variety.
“We’ve kind of changed the way we practice a little bit,” Haynes said. “The big thing is, everyday (at practice), we’re going to compete. I think that’s going to help (in tournaments). I think our kids are going to compete. It’s a good bunch. They’ve bonded well. Both teams are going to be fun to coach.”
Haynes, a retired educator/football coach at North Jackson, Fort Payne and Pisgah and principal at Rosalie and Section, said he’s more comfortable in his role with the program after getting some experience in the spring.
“I’ve basically turned into a golf bum,” Haynes joked. “I’m really enjoying it. I'm still learning, but I think the administrative side of it, I’m getting the hang of. The recruiting process and everything is getting easier. It’s been fun.”
