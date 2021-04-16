The Section baseball team cranked out 15 runs and 16 hits en route to win over a county rival on Wednesday.
The Lions built a 5-3 after three innings before using a five-run fourth to break it open on the way to a 15-8 victory at Skyline High School.
Josh Moore finished 2-for-2 with three RBIs, Cole Woods was 2-for-4 with three RBIs, Jed Sparks was 2-for-2 with an RBI and Jacob Cooper was 2-for-4 for Section (3-14), which got one hit and two RBIs each from Dominic Blair and Blake Henry, one hit each from Braden Arndt, Carter Cooper, Drake McCutchen and Keaton Morris and one RBI each from Chandler Gilbert and Logan Patterson.
Hank Utter went 2-for-2 with an RBI and three runs scored for Skyline while Sam Utter had one hit and Carston Posey walked and drove in a run.
Tuesday
North Jackson 6, Franklin County (Tenn.) 2 — At Winchester, Tennessee, the Class 4A No. 7-ranked Chiefs scored two runs in the final two innings to post a 6-2 win over an out-of-state foe.
Luke Guess’ two-run single in the top of the sixth inning to give North Jackson (22-8) the lead, and an RBI sacrifice fly from Brandon Poole and an RBI double from Landon Barnes gave the Chiefs some insurance runs in the top of the seventh.
Caden Wynne finished 2-for-3 with an RBI double for the Chiefs while Matthew Adams and Carson Smith went 2-for-3 while Barnes and Macklin Guess went 2-for-4. Nick Jernigan went
Dalton Morris got the win on the mound for North Jackson, allowing two runs on five hits and three walks while striking out three. Barnes pitched the final two shut-out innings with four strikeouts innings on the way to earning the save.
NSM 2, Sylvania 0 — At Higdon, senior Russ Marr pitched a two-hit shutout as Class 2A No. 8-ranked North Sand Mountain posted the win over the 3A Rams on Tuesday.
Marr threw 57 of his 80 pitches for strikes, did not walk a batter and recorded four strikeouts.
Derek Bearden drove in both runs for NSM (11-3) with a fourth-inning two-run single that played Harley Tucker and Drake Holland.
Holland and Lake Bell both doubled for the Bison while Bearden, Marr, Kolton Cooper and Mason Smith all singled.
Valley Head 13, Woodville 10 — At Woodville, Valley Head scored nine runs over the final three innings to clinch the Class 1A Area 15 championship on Tuesday.
The Panthers’ loss secured a playoff berth for Skyline.
Woodville (1-10, 0-3) led 6-4 after three innings and 8-7 after five innings before Valley Head (5-2, 3-0) scored six runs in the sixth and one in the seventh to secure the victory.
Jackson Peek went 3-for-3 with two triples, two RBIs and four runs scored while Christian Chambers was 3-for-3 with an RBI and four runs scored, Nathan Gardener was 2-for-4 with three RBIs, Brett Berger was 2-for-5 with a triple and two runs scored and Ben Minor had one hit and one walk.
Cam Talley had seven strikeouts in five innings pitched for Woodville.
DAR 6, Section 3 — At Grant, the Lions’ late-inning comeback attempt fell short against Class 4A DAR on Tuesday.
DAR, coached by Woodville alum Jacob Maynard, built a 4-0 lead after three innings before tacking on single runs in the fifth and sixth to hold off Section.
Jed Parks had a hit and an RBI for Section while Blake Henry, Drake McCutchen and Braden Arndt had one hit each and Jacob Cooper had an RBI.
Jarett Mason went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and four RBIs for DAR while also picking up the win on the mound after tossing four no-hit innings and recording 10 strikeouts.
Monday
Pisgah 8, Skyline 6 — At Skyline, the Eagles scored a pair of runs in the fifth inning to break a 5-all tie on the way to the victory.
Conley Rogers finished 3-for-5 with two RBIs, Levi Arnold was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Steven Wheeler was 2-for-5 with one RBI for Pisgah (1-11) while Brody Parker, Mason Overdear and John Burke had one hit and one walk each.
Hank Utter had two hits, an RBI and scored three runs while Carston Posey had a double and an RBI, Jamison Rowell and Gavin York had one hit each and Bryant Kennamer drew four walks.
Jackson Wheeler got the win on the mound for Pisgah, striking out five over the final 3 2/3 innings.
