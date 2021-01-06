A Pisgah High School alum and UNA three-year starting offensive lineman Jake Whitehead will play his final college football season at a new school.
Whitehead plans to transfer to play at Division II Davenport University in Grand Rapids, Michigan. He announced his decision on Twitter Sunday night.
Whitehead was a four-year starter at Pisgah before playing one season at Dodge City (Kansas) Community College. After playing two seasons at UNA in 2018 and 2019, he played in four games for the Lions during the COVID-19 altered 2020 season.
Former Pisgah, UAB pitcher dies — Former Pisgah all-state pitcher and former UAB softball player Megan Smith died unexpectedly on Dec. 26.
Smith graduated from UAB with a degree in nursing at was working in the medical field at the time of her death.
Smith played softball for Pisgah from 2010-14, was a three-time first-team all-state selection who helped the Eagles win state championships in 2011 and 2013. She posted a 163-33 record in the pitching circle during her high school career. Smith was the 2013 Class 3A state tournament MVP.
At UAB, Smith went 15-8 with 81 strikeouts in the circle her freshman season on the way to being selected to the Conference USA All-Freshman Team. She pitched and played in the field the remainder of her UAB career, starting 43 games as a senior.
Jackson County Hall of Fame Board of Directors member dies — Marty Vernon, who served on the Board of Directors of the Jackson County Hall of Fame since its inception in 2014, died on Dec. 31.
Vernon, 61 of Woodville, was a 1977 Woodville High School alum and was a basketball referee for 25 years.
“Marty was a quiet individual, but one who spoke loudly by his example when it came to our work,” said JCSHOF Board President Greg Bell. “He was very supportive of the hall of fame and its mission and goals. There was nothing you would ask him to do that he wouldn’t jump on. He was an outstanding board member and will be greatly missed.”
