A Scottsboro native continues to make his mark in the world of college track and field.
Samford head coach Rod Tiffin, a 1985 Scottsboro High School graduate, was recently named Coach of the Year for both the 2022 Southern Conference Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field seasons.
Tiffin also received both men’s and women’s coach of the year awards for the indoor track and field season. Since taking over as Samford head coach in 2008, Tiffin has a total of 21 Coach of the Year awards.
The Samford track and field programs have dominated the SoCon during Tiffin’s tenure, winning a total of 19 men’s and women’s indoor and outdoor SoCon Championships during his 14-year tenure.
Tiffin is a former three-sport standout in basketball, football and track and field at Scottsboro before playing basketball at Snead State Community College during the 1986-86 and 1986-87 seasons. He then attended Auburn University, where he joined the Auburn track and field team and became an All-SEC decathlete.
Tiffin entered the coaching profession after graduating from college, and served assistant coaching stints at UAB, Auburn and Alabama and a head-coaching stint of the UAB track and field/cross country teams.
Tiffin was inducted into the Jackson County Sports Hall of Fame in 2017.
