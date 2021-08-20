North Sand Mountain head football coach Keith Kirby said Thursday’s jamboree scrimmage must be an “eye-opener” for his team.
The Class 2A No. 5-ranked Bison fell 28-13 to Sand Rock and 12-0 to 2A No. 7-ranked Spring Garden in two-quarter scrimmages during the Cherokee County Jamboree at Sand Rock High School Thursday night.
“If it’s not (an eye-opener), we’re in for a challenge,” Kirby said. “We saw where we’re at, saw what work’s left to be done and we’ve got to get it done quickly. We’ll see if we want to be a good team or not.”
Sand Rock junior quarterback Ace Ashley threw three touchdown passes, two of which went to sophomore running back Jacob Cornejo, in the Wildcats’ scrimmage win over NSM, who lost three fumbles in the matchup.
Following a Bradley Jackson fumble recovery on NSM opening drive, Ashley put the Wildcats up 7-0 on a 38-yard touchdown pass to Cornejo in the first quarter.
The Bison countered with an 8-play, 65-yard drive capped by running back Hank Farmer’s 1-yard touchdown run. The extra point was no good, keeping the score at 7-6 Sand Rock.
Ashley threw his second touchdown pass to Cornejo on the Wildcats’ next drive. This one went for four yards, and it put Sand Rock on top 14-6 at the end of the first quarter.
Following a Bison punt, Trace Haygood scored on a 38-yard touchdown run to increase Sand Rock’s lead to 21-6.
The Wildcat defense came up with another turnover on NSM’s next drive. Heath Driver recovered a Farmer fumble, and three plays later, Ashley connected with Driver for a 53-yard touchdown to make the score 28-6.
Nyle Poore put the Bison back on the board with his 62-yard touchdown run late in the second quarter for the final.
NSM fell to Spring Garden in its second two-quarter scrimmage. Chaz Pope tossed a 3-yard touchdown pass to Cooper Austin in
the first quarter while Cam Welsh added a 3-yard touchdown run for the Panthers, who defeated NSM 21-0 in the Class 2A state quarterfinals last season.
— Shannon Fagan is the sports director at WEIS Radio 990 AM/100.5 FM in Centre.
