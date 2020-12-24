The Skyline varsity girls basketball big win against a big school on Tuesday.
The Class 1A No. 1-ranked Vikings rallied from a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to defeat Class 6A No. 5 Buckhorn 59-56 on Dec. 22 at Supreme Courts in Guntersville.
The loss was the first of the season for Buckhorn.
Skyline (10-2) led 14-12 after one quarter and 27-26 at halftime, but the Bucks surged to a 45-35 lead after three quarters. The Vikings rallied however, hitting four of its 10 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.
Gracie Rowell hit three of those and scored 11 of her team-high 18 points in the final stanza for Skyline. Gracie Stucky closed with 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Vikings while Aidan Bellomy sank four treys and finished with 13. Kaina King added six points and Lexie Stucky had three points and six rebounds.
Mackenzie White scored 21 points while Autumn Herring had 14 and Camryn Tubbs 10 for Buckhorn.
Scottsboro 67, Sardis 43 — At Supreme Courts in Guntersville, the Wildcats outscored Sardis 41-20 in the second half to secure the victory on Dec 22.
Scottsboro (6-1) led 14-10 after one quarter and 26-23 at halftime before extending its advantage for 40-28 after three quarters.
Audrey Holland led three Scottsboro players in double figures with 19 points. Lexie Bennett netted 14 while Jadaya Edmondson had 12 and Allie Scott and Kami Willis had six each.
Pisgah 74, Section 47 — At Section, No. 1-ranked Pisgah stayed perfect in Class 2A Area 15 play with the win over county rival Section on Dec. 23.
Pisgah (8-3, 3-0) built a 23-10 lead after one quarter and was in front 44-24 at halftime and 68-37 after three quarters.
Molly Head and Kallie Tinker scored 22 points each for Pisgah while Kennedy Barron had eight, seven from Bella Bobo, six from Karlee Holcomb and four each from Kinsey Dalton and Hannah Duncan.
Savannah White scored 17 points for Section while Morgan Armstrong had 12 and Madison Armstrong had six.
Ider 57, North Jackson 37 — At Ider, the Class 4A No. 4-ranked Chiefs hit a cold streak offensively in the second half and fell to the 2A No. 9 Hornets on Dec. 22
North Jackson (4-2) trailed 20-10 after one quarter and 37-29 at halftime before managing just eight points in the second half. The Chiefs trailed 48-35 entering the fourth quarter.
Summer Varnum finished with 11 points for the Chiefs, who also got six from Sarah Myers and four each from Bailey Abernathy and Tyra Smith.
Sylvania 69, NSM 48 — At Sylvania, Kenadie Lee scored a game-high 36 points to lead the Rams past visiting North Sand Mountain on Dec. 22
NSM (2-10) led 17-16 after one quarter before Sylvania (8-4) was in front 33-24 at halftime and 49-35 after three quarters.
Vickie Hassell and Jessi Weldon scored 14 points each for NSM while Kolbie Bobo netted six and Liz Hassel added eight.
