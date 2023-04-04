The North Jackson baseball team capped off a pretty good weekend as far as bragging rights are concerned on Saturday.
A day after defeating South Pittsburg (Tennessee) 9-4, the Chiefs scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to post a 4-3 walk-off win over another state-line rival, Marion County (Tennessee), at Stevenson Park on Saturday.
North Jackson (17-8) completed a season sweep of the Warriors with Saturday’s win.
The Chiefs took a 2-0 lead in the third inning thanks to Nick Jernigan’s RBI double and Cayden Wynne’s RBI single. Marion County scored three runs in the top of the fifth to take a 3-2 lead and carried that advantage into the bottom of the seventh. North Jackson started it’s half of the seventh with a triple from Brody Caraway, but the next two Chiefs were retired before Blake Matthews tied the game with an RBI single. After Carson Smith followed with a single and Nick Jernigan drew a walk to load the bases, Matthews scored the winning run when Wynne reached on a Marion County error.
Wynne finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Jernigan was 2-for-3 with an RBI for the Chiefs while Matthews was 2-for-4 with an RBI, Caraway 1-for-3 and Smith 1-for-4.
Jonathan Linderman got the win on the mound after recording three strikeouts while pitching two innings in relief. Wynne also pitched five innings and finished with five strikeouts over five innings pitched.
FRIDAY
Scottsboro 13, Coosa Christian 1 — At Fort Payne, Shorter signee Carson Peppers pitched a one-hitter while the Wildcats scored all of their runs in the second, third and fourth innings to defeat Class 1A No. 7-ranked Coosa Christian in the Wildcat Classic.
Scottsboro (13-9) trailed 1-0 after one inning before taking a 4-1 lead in the bottom of the second thanks to Cohen Thompson’s RBI groundout, Thomas Stewart’s RBI triple, Stewart’s run in rundown situation and Luke Dixson’s RBI single. Thompson’s RBI triple and Colton Atkinson’s two-run double upped Scottsboro’s lead to 7-1 after three innings before scoring six runs in a fourth inning highlighted by Gregory French’s two-run double, RBI walks from Carson Chapman and Tanner Jones, an RBI hit by pitch from Trent Wilson and an RBI sacrifice fly from Dixson.
Atkinson, Stewart and Trey Cooper had two hits each for Scottsboro while Dixson, French, Chapman and Thompson had one hit each.
Meanwhile, Peppers allowed one run on one hit and one walk over five innings on the mound for Scottsboro while recording four strikeouts. The left-hander threw 39 of his 54 pitches for strikes.
Scottsboro 10, Glencoe 3 — At Fort Payne, Scottsboro scored six runs in the top of the first inning on the way to a win over the Yellow Jackets in the Wildcat Classic.
Druw Smith got Scottsboro (14-9) on the board with a two-run single before Trey Cooper drew an RBI walk, Carson Chapman hit an RBI single, Tyson Stewart drove in a run on a fielder’s choice and Cooper scored on a Glencoe error.
Smith finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs and Colton Atkinson was 3-for-4 with two doubles for the Wildcats while Chapman and Stewart had two hits and one RBI apiece. Scottsboro also got one hit, two walks and an RBI from Trent Wilson, a hit, a walk and an RBI from Cooper, a hit from Luke Dixson and Gregory French and an RBI from Eli Sparks.
Cooper pitched two innings in relief and got the win.
North Jackson 9, South Pittsburg 4 — At Stevenson, host North Jackson scored in at least a run in each of the first five innings on the way to a win over it’s state-line rival..
North Jackson (16-8) scored a run in each in the first and second innings before scoring three runs in the bottom of the third to take a 5-2 lead. The Chiefs added two runs each in the fourth and fifth innings.
Blake Matthews finished a home run shy of hitting of the cycle for North Jackson, going 3-for-4 with three RBIs. The junior had an RBI single in the first inning, a two-run triple in the third and a double in the fourth.
CJ Gardner added a two-run single in fifth inning and Carson Smith had an RBI double and an RBI sacrifice fly for the Chiefs, who also got two hits from Cayden Wynne, Bodie Burnett and Brody Caraway, one hit and one RBI from Jonathan Linderman and one hit from Jayden Eakin.
Matthews pitched the final four innings and posted earned the win on the mound, finishing with five strikeouts. Smith pitched the first three innings and totaled four strikeouts.
Fyffe 8-8, Section 6-12 — At Fyffe, the Red Devils completed a Class 2A Area 15 series sweep of Section with an 8-6 win in Friday’s first game.
Trailing 3-1 entering the sixth innings, Section (8-11, 2-4) scored four runs in the top of the inning to take the lead. Jacob Stringer, Josh Moore and Luke Swinford all walked to load the bases for the Lions, and Stringer scored on a wild pitch before Piercen Saint drew a walk and Luke Vaughn and Dillon Pope drew bases-loaded walks and Preston Davis hit into a run-scoring fielder’s choice to put the Lions in front 5-3.
But Fyffe (12-9, 3-1) countered with five runs in the bottom of the sixth and pitched out of a jam in the seventh — Josh Moore was hit by a pitch and scored in the seventh — to seal the win.
Davis and Moore had one hit each for Section while Pope, Davis, Moore and Vaughn each drove in a run.
Section then defeated Fyffe 8-4 in a game that did not count in the area standings.
Swinford and Carter Cooper both finished 3-for-3 with one RBI for the Lions —Swinford hit a triple and Cooper a double — while Pope had a two-run double and Davis, Stringer, Moore and Jackson Stringer had one hit each.
Pope recorded seven strikeouts over 6 1/3 innings pitched while picking up the win on the mound. Saint struck out the only two batters he faced in relief to close out the game.
