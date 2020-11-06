Just before the start of the Class 6A Boys Section 6 Meet 5K race, a man wearing a Huntsville High School shirt wished Scottsboro runners good luck.
“Go dominate,” he added.
The SHS boys did in fact dominate, and the SHS girls followed suit about an hour later as Scottsboro swept the Class 6A Section 6 team titles Thursday morning at John Hunt Park in Huntsville.
Scottsboro won the Class 6A Section 6 boys race title with a perfect score of 15 (top-five finishers). Scottsboro runners occupied the top-six spots, seven of the top-eight, eight of the top-11 and 10 of the top-18.
Meanwhile, Scottsboro won the girls sectional title while with a winning low score of 34. Scottsboro’s top-five runners finished in the top-nine while all 10 SHS runners finished in the top-15.
“We came here with a job to do and we did it,” said Scottsboro head coach Luke Robinson, whose teams moved up to Class 6A this season after winning three straight 5A girls state titles and four straight 5A boys state championships. “The top goal was to qualify for state, and we did that. The other goal was to come here and dominate, and we did that.
“It just goes back to the culture and the expectations that are currently set and have always been set for Scottsboro cross country in general. They know the expectations without anybody having to tell them.”
The SHS boys’ perfect score was 58 points better than runner-up Randolph (73), who along with third-place Hartselle (76) and fourth-place Buckhorn (120) also earned trips to the state meet next weekend at the Oakville Indian Mounds Parks and Museum near Moulton.
Cooper Atkins led the Scottsboro domination in the boys sectional race, taking the top spot with a time of 15:34.16. Zach Avenel was second (15:39.06), Hayden Judge third (15:40.89), Benson Atkins fourth (15:45.15), Evan Hill fifth (16:03.02), Noah Bonsall sixth (16:31.28), Brady Thomas eighth (16:44.88), Rex Green 11th (17:06.08), Hamilton Richardson 14th (17:14.25) and Josh Hill 18th (17:30.36).
In the girls race, Scottsboro finished 14 points better than runner-up Randolph (48). Athens (87) and Buckhorn (92) finished third and fourth respectively.
Ally Campbell was Scottsboro’s top finisher, placing fourth with a time of 20:27.83. Maddie Gossett finished sixth (20:51.20) while Emma Bradford was seventh (21:01.43), Mia Martin eighth (21:02.61), Gracy Coley ninth (21:02.66), Smith Bradford 10th (21:04.24), Lauren Paradise 11th (21:05.93), Makenna Howes 12th (21:09.36), Cambree Bradford 14th (21:16.15) and Cadence Laughlin 15th (21:25.91).
“Today was fun,” Robinson said. “But we’re not done. We’ve got a lot left for next week.”
