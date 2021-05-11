Jackson County will be well represented at the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s North Softball Regional.
Five teams from the county will be competing in the event this week in pursuit of state tournament berths.
Skyline plays in the Class 1A regional, while Pisgah and North Sand Mountain play in the 2A regional, No. 5-ranked North Jackson plays in the 4A regional and Scottsboro plays in the 6A regional.
With NSM making its first regional appearance this season, all seven high schools in Jackson County have now played in the North Regional, which began in 2009 when the AHSAA altered its softball postseason format.
All North Regional games will be played at the Florence Sportsplex.
The top two teams, the winners bracket winner and elimination bracket final winner, in each regional classification advance to play in the AHSAA State Softball Tournament at Choccolocco Park in Oxford next week.
WEDNESDAY
Class 1A — Third-ranked Skyline looks for its first state tournament appearance since 2017 when it opens regional play Wednesday against at Covenant Christian at 1:45 p.m.
It’s Skyline’s eighth straight regional appearance and 10th overall.
The Skyline-Covenant Christian winner plays either Marion County or Hackleburg in the winners bracket semifinals or in an elimination bracket game Wednesday at 6 p.m. The other first-round games are No. 6 Belgreen vs. Lynn and Waterloo vs. Athens Bible. The winners bracket final is Thursday at 10:45 a.m. and the elimination bracket final is 4:45 p.m.
The only other regional team Skyline has played this season was area foe Athens Bible, but the Vikings have faced several of the teams in regional play in prior seasons.
“I haven’t seen a lot of them this year, but you see some familiar names” Skyline coach Slade Bellomy said of the bracket. “The biggest thing about the regional is it’s all about execution, what you do on that field, at the plate, in the (pitching) circle. If we do that, I like our chances.”
Skyline, which finished third in the North Regional in 2019, played a challenging schedule during the regular season that “hopefully got us ready for this stage,” Bellomy said. “We’ve played a lot of big games against tough teams and tried to play as many big schools as we could. We’re prepared. They’ve worked hard. We just have to execute and play one pitch at a time.”
Class 6A — Although technically Scottsboro’s opening game at the Class 6A North Regional is a rematch of a regular-season game, Wildcats coach Robyn Johnson said it doesn’t feel like one.
Scottsboro, making its the fifth straight regional appearance and its 10th overall, plays No. 6-ranked Hazel Green in the opening round Wednesday at noon.
Hazel Green edged Scottsboro 1-0 in a time-limit game at the Albertville Invitational on Feb. 20.
“It was so early in the season it’s hard to really take anything out of that,” Johnson said. “I know we’re playing a lot better now and I’m sure Hazel Green is too.”
The Scottsboro-Hazel Green winner and the loser play later Wednesday against either Jasper or No. 9 Cullman in the winners bracket semifinals at 6 p.m. or in an elimination bracket game at 4 p.m. The other opening-round games are No. 7 Hartselle vs. Minor and No. 1 Athens vs. Fort Payne. The winners bracket final is Thursday at 1:45 p.m. while the elimination bracket final is Thursday at 4:45 p.m..
Scottsboro enters the regional playing its best softball, having posted a 16-3-1 record since March 16. Johnson said the Wildcats must continue to pitch and play well defensively, adding that what they do at the plate will likely determine their fate in a regional full of solid pitching.
“It’s going to come down to clutch hitting,” she said. “If you want to win, you’ve got to hit with runners in scoring position, and do situational hitting, the getting base hits with runners on and moving runners even if it’s an out. If we do that I think we’ve got a really good shot (to advance to the state tournament).”
THURSDAY
Class 2A — Jackson County has two representatives in the Class 2A North Regional bracket, with North Sand Mountain and Pisgah both hitting the field Thursday morning at 9 a.m.
No. 1-ranked Pisgah (30-10) plays Falkville while NSM (10-14) plays No. 6 Hatton. The Pisgah-Falkville winner plays either No. 9 Red Bay or Lexington while the NSM-Hatton winner plays No. 4 Mars Hill Bible or Colbert County in the winners bracket semifinal games or in elimination bracket games Thursday at 1:45 p.m.
The winners bracket final is Friday at 10:45 a.m. while the elimination bracket final is Friday at 3:15 p.m.
Neither Pisgah nor NSM have played any of the other six regional qualifiers this season.
Pisgah is making its 12th North Regional appearance, but its first in Class 2A. The Eagles’ previous 11 appearances came as a member of Class 3A.
“We’ll see some teams that we haven’t seen in many years,” said Pisgah head coach Billy Duncan. “There are some former state champions, Mars Hill and Hatton, in there. We kind of knew the 3A teams we’d see from year to year, but now we’ll have to get a read on these (2A) teams.”
Pisgah enters the regional having won six straight games.
“We hit a lull where we weren’t hitting,” Duncan said. “But we’ve been able to snap out of that and we’ve been hitting the ball well since the county tournament. We’ve got to continue that. We need three wins. We just have to take it a game at a time and stay focused. We’ve been locked in and we’ve just got to keep that focus.”
NSM is set for its first regional appearance, and Bison coach Brooke Crawford said reaching the regional is a boost for the program.
“I believe that this experience will have a major impact on the future of the softball program as well as girls’ sports as a whole at NSM,” said Crawford, a Pisgah alum and member of the Eagles’ 2008 and 2011 state championship teams. “Our goal as a team was to make it to the regional tournament this year. Our new goal is to make it to regional finals. Our first step is to prepare for the opening game against Hatton. Hatton is historically known for having a good softball program. We are hoping to go to the regional tournament as the underdog and make some noise. The North Regional is considered one of the best in the state, so our level of competition will be high throughout the tournament. Our girls are hungry to be put on the map. I am confident that they can make a name for themselves throughout the tournament.”
FRIDAY
Class 4A — The Class 4A North Regional bracket’s opening round includes a Top-5 matchup, as fifth-ranked North Jackson (33-15-1) takes on No. 1 Rogers Friday at 10:45 a.m.
It’s a surprise early-round matchup between the regional’s top two-ranked teams, caused by Brooks’ surprise area championship wins over Rogers in the 4A Area 15 Tournament.
“That was kind of a surprise, but that tells me Brooks is really good because I know Rogers is really good,” said North Jackson head coach Kevin Thompson. “I think we’re in a strong (regional). The (COVID-19) pandemic (canceled the regional) last year. I know our players are glad to be back.”
The North Jackson-Rogers winner and loser plays either West Morgan or Randolph in the winners bracket semifinals or in an elimination game Friday at 4:45 p.m. The other opening-round games are Madison Academy vs. West Limestone and Brooks vs. No. 6 Madison County. The winners bracket final is Saturday at 9 a.m. and the elimination bracket final is Saturday at 1:45 p.m.
Madison County is the only team in the regional the Chiefs have already played this season.
North Jackson, making its fourth consecutive regional appearance and fifth overall, has six players who have regional experience despite last year’s season cancellation. Thompson believes that will help the Chiefs in their efforts to return to the state tournament.
“We’re going to lean on that experience,” he said. “In the regional, you have high intensity games. They know what it’s like to be there.”
North Jackson is coming off a dominant performance in the Class 4A Area 14 Tournament, going 3-0 and outscoring its opponents 24-0. Among those wins were 10-0 and 4-0 victories over Madison County.
“I think we’re playing our best ball right now,” Thompson said. “We know it’s going to be a challenge, but I know our players are up to it.”
