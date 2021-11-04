The Pisgah football team has accomplished a lot of things this season that it last accomplished back in 2003.
The Eagles would like to add another of those type of items this week.
The 2003 Pisgah squad was the last Eagles team to host and win a home playoff game, a feat the 2021 Eagles aim to achieve when they host Sulligent in the opening round of the Class 2A playoffs Friday at 7 p.m. at Sam Kenimer Stadium.
“It’s a big moment (for the program),” said Pisgah head coach Luke Pruitt, whose had the Eagles in the playoffs three of the last four years after Pisgah made it just one in the previous seven seasons before he took over the program. “We told (the players) when we were 0-3 that we still had a chance at this and here we are. Really proud of what they’ve done.”
It’s the first meeting between the teams. Per the AHSAA, admission is $10 and tickets must be purchased on the GoFan app.
The Pisgah-Sulligent winner plays the Lexington-Southeastern winner in the second round. If it advances, Pisgah would host Lexington but would travel to play Southeastern, which is located near Oneonta.
Pisgah (7-3), the Class 2A Region 7 champion, enters the postseason on a seven-game winning streak. The Eagles fell to Sand Rock, Plainview and region foe Falkville to start the season before posting wins over region opponents Whitesburg Christian, NSM, Ider, Section and Tanner and non-region wins over Class 4A DAR and 5A Douglas. The Eagles are averaging 34.1 points per game while allowing 22.5, though they have allowed just 26 total points in their last four games.
“We’ve got to keep doing what we’ve been doing,” said Pruitt, whose team has won seven straight games. “In the playoffs, you just want to 1-0 and move on to the next week.”
Sulligent (6-4) is the No. 4 seed from Class 2A Region 5 after going 4-2 in region play with wins over Cold Spring, Winston County, Addison and a 24-point victory over region champion Midfield. The Blue Devils region losses were to second-seeded Aliceville and Lamar County. Against non-region opponents, Sulligent picked up wins over Class 3A East Lawrence and 1A South Lamar while suffering losses to 4A Hamilton and 3A Hale County. Sulligent is averaging 28.8 points while allowing 20.5 per game.
Sulligent is a run-oriented team that bases out of the Wing-T and I-formation sets. Their top running back in senior Lawson Spruiel, who had two touchdown runs in the Blue Devils’ Week 9 win over Addison that clinched their playoff spot.
“We’ve got to stop the run and we can’t let them sustain long drives,” Pruitt said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.