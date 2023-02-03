AJ Gant

Pisgah offensive lineman AJ Gant has signed to play college football at Lindsey Wilson College in Columbia, Ky.

 Sentinel Photo | Jason Bowen

Competing in athletics at a high level runs in AJ Gant’s family.

Like his father Terry and grandfather Donnie, AJ Gant is also a national and world powerlifting champion. And now like his mother Marti, a former UTC rower, and his sister Hannah, currently a thrower on the UAH women’s track and field team, AJ Gant is about to be a college athlete.

