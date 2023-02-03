Competing in athletics at a high level runs in AJ Gant’s family.
Like his father Terry and grandfather Donnie, AJ Gant is also a national and world powerlifting champion. And now like his mother Marti, a former UTC rower, and his sister Hannah, currently a thrower on the UAH women’s track and field team, AJ Gant is about to be a college athlete.
The Pisgah senior offensive lineman signed scholarship papers with the Lindsey Wilson College football program during a signing ceremony on Wednesday.
Gant chose Lindsey Wilson, which is located in Columbia, Kentucky, over offers from Faulkner, Birmingham-Southern and Maryville (Tennessee). He had 22 offers in all.
“At first, it was tough because there’s so much (information) coming at you, you don’t know where to go,” Gant said. “But once I sat down with my family and we started talking about these places and we took some visits, it made it clearer. Lindsey Wilson became the strongest contender a couple of weeks before I committed. A little bit of everything (went into the decision). It had my degree. They had a really strong education program and I can get certified in multiple states. I wanted to be in a more rural environment to begin with and the football program is really strong. The coaching staff is phenomenal and I definitely love the facilities.”
Gant joins a Lindsey Wilson program that has been a consistent winner at the NAIA level. The Blue Raiders went 11-0 and won the 2020 NAIA Football National Championship before going 12-1 and advancing to the semifinals the following season in 2021 and finishing 10-2 and reaching the NAIA Quarterfinals in 2022. Lindsey Wilson also advanced to the NAIA semifinals in 2019.
“It's one of the very top teams (in NAIA).” Gant said. “I’m really looking forward to (playing collegiately). It will be challenging, but I don’t think there will be anything that (Pisgah head) coach (Luke) Pruitt and my O-line coach (Adam) Gilbert haven’t prepared me for.”
Gant was a three-year starter at left tackle for the Eagles, playing a role in the Pisgah football program’s turnaround. After enduring a 3-7 sophomore season, Pisgah went 18-7 in Gant’s final two seasons — including 11 wins in 2022 — with a region championship, two playoff appearances and one state semifinal appearance. He was a three-time All-Jackson County and Class 2A All-Region 7 selection.
“AJ, that’s a guy that he was playing early when football wasn’t popular at Pisgah and he was part of the turnaround,” Pruitt said. “He’s progressed physically and also as a football player. He became a very good blocker for us. You never had to worry about AJ. He always does what he’s supposed to do, can always count on him. We’re proud and excited for him to have the opportunity to play at the next level.”
Gant said his playing career at Pisgah was “definitely a fun ride,” adding “I’ve enjoyed my time. Definitely beating Tanner (for the region championship during the 2021 season) when everyone stormed the field was great. Winning the first playoff game (against Hatton in 2022) and the Aliceville (2022 quarterfinal victory) were definitely some of my top memories.”
