The North Jackson volleyball team opened its 2023 season with a pair of wins over a pair of county rivals.
The Chiefs topped North Sand Mountain and Pisgah during a tri-match at NJHS in Stevenson Thursday afternoon.
North Jackson (2-0) swept both best-of-three matches, defeating NSM 25-17, 25-23 before besting Pisgah 25-18, 25-13.
The wins were first for Melissa Brown as North Jackson head coach. Brown was an assistant coach with the Chiefs the past three seasons.
NSM (1-1) rebounded from its season-opening loss to North Jackson to down rival Pisgah 25-17, 25-19.
Ally Gamble posted seven kills, one block assist and one dig, Caybree Dobbins had seven aces, one kill and one block assist, Gabi Luna had three kills and two digs and Kam Patterson had three kills, one block, one block assist and two digs for NSM. The Bison also got 10 digs from Raygan Weldon, three kills, one ace and one block assist from Kali Kirkpatrick, two kills, one block assist and one ace from Abby Shaffer, two digs from Grace Underwood and one dig from Kylie McMurry.
Against North Jackson, Patterson recorded five kills and one dig for NSM while Kirkpatrick (one ace) and Gamble (one dig) had four kills each. Weldon contributed nine digs, Shaffer had two kills, Luna had one kill and one dig and McMurry had one dig.
For Pisgah (0-2), Abigail Bain recorded six kills and Briley Caperton had two kills and 10 digs against NSM. Against North Jackson, the Eagles got four kills and five digs from Paisley Patalas, four kills from Bain and 13 digs from Caperton.
Woodville 3, Asbury 0 — At Woodville, the Panthers cruised to a win in their season opener Thursday afternoon.
Woodville (1-0) swept the best-of-five match 25-5, 25-6, 25-10.
DAR 3, Scottsboro 0 — At Grant, the Wildcats dropped their season opener to DAR Thursday afternoon.
The Patriots swept the best-of-five match 25-15, 25-18, 25-11.
Bree Sexton totaled nine kills and three blocks during the match for Scottsboro (0-1) while Addie Cross had two aces.
