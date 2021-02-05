The Woodville varsity girls basketball team used some last-second free throws to notch their 10th win of the season.
Alexis Brown sank a pair of foul shots with less than 10 seconds remaining to lift Woodville past host Randolph 25-23 Thursday night in Huntsville.
Woodville (10-10) rallied to win after trailing 5-2, 10-7 and 14-12 at the quarter breaks. Jessica Sirten scored 10 points for Woodville while Brown had seven, Lexi Downey had four and Karlee Hutchens had three.
North Jackson 67, South Pittsburg (Tenn.) 61 — At South Pittsburg, Tennessee, the Chiefs completed a season sweep of their state-line rivals with Thursday’s win.
North Jackson (12-10) led 14-11, 28-27 and 48-43 at the quarter breaks.
Tyra Smith scored 13 points and Arielle Haynes and Summer Varnum netted 10 each for the Chiefs, who also got nine points each from Alexis Moore and Delana Pierce, seven from Hadley Burnette and six from Bailey Abernathy.
Ashley Green sank seven 3-pointers and scored a game-high 29 points for South Pittsburg, which also got nine points each from Cassidy Andry and Daycia Mabry and eight from Kianna Anderson.
NSM 60, Gaston 20 — At Higdon, North Sand Mountain got its third win in its last four games with a convincing victory over Gaston on Thursday.
NSM (8-18) was in front 21-2, 35-7 and 51-12 at the quarter breaks.
Nady Poore scored 18 points, Rylee Reyes netted 12 and Ashlyn Hurst added 10 for the Bison, who also got six from Kolbie Bobo and five each from Vicky Hassell and Caybree Dobbins.
Pisgah 63, Fyffe 47 — At Fyffe, the Class 2A No. 2-ranked Eagles closed the regular-season on a winning note Thursday night.
Pisgah (18-6) led 20-12 after one quarter before stretching its lead to 37-21 at halftime and 61-28 after three quarters.
Kalie Tinker totaled 21 points, two assists and two steals and Molly Heard had 17 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals for Pisgah while Kennedy Barron had a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds. Barron also had three steals.
Alyssa Webb and Emma Twilley scored 15 and 12 points respectively for Fyffe (7-15).
Oxford 61, Scottsboro 38 — At Oxford, the host Yellow Jackets outscored Scottsboro 17-6 in the third quarter to pull away from the Wildcats on Thursday.
Scottsboro (14-7) fell behind 21-5 in the first quarter before finishing the frame on a 9-0 scoring run. The Wildcats trailed 34-22 at halftime before Oxford pulled in front 51-28 after three quarters.
Audrey Holland led Scottsboro with 19 points while Jadaya Edmondson netted eight. Leann Taylor and Xai Whitfield scored 13 points each for Oxford (26-2).
Sylvania 68, Section 38 — At Sylvania, the host Rams used a big second quarter to propel them to a win over visiting Section on Thursday.
Section (4-24) trailed 20-13 after one quarter before Sylvania stretched its lead to 43-17 at halftime. The Rams led 50-30 after three quarters.
Savannah White scored 16 points for Section while Madison Armstrong netted 12 and Jennifer Vega added five. Anna Farmer and Kenadie Lee scored 16 and 15 points respectively for Sylvania (22-7).
Tuesday
NSM 68, North Jackson 56 — At Higdon, North Sand Mountain a got measure of revenge for two earlier losses to the Chiefs with Tuesday’s win.
NSM (7-18) led 17-12 after one quarter and 34-29 at halftime before stretching its lead to 47-37 after three quarters.
Vickie Hassell scored a game-high 21 points while Madison Croft netted 16 for the Bison, who also got nine from Nady Poore, seven each from Kolbie Bobo and Jessi Weldon and five from Lexi Hartline.
Tyra Smith scored 17 points and Summer Varnum added 12 for North Jackson (11-10) while Arielle Haynes had seven and Peyton Hill and Delana Pierce had six each.
Fyffe 66, Section 48 — At Section, visiting Fyffe used a strong third quarter to spark a win over the Lions Tuesday night.
Stormie Little scored the final five points of the first quarter to give Section a 19-17 lead after one quarter, but Fyffe moved in front 36-28 at halftime. The Red Devils opened the third quarter with a 14-1 scoring run and ultimately led 54-44 after three quarters.
Little finished with nine points for Section (4-23) while Kenleigh Owens and Savannah White scored eight each and Morgan Armstrong and Jennifer Vega had seven each.
Leading scorers for Fyffe (7-14) were Emma Twilley with 23 points, Alyssa Webb with 16, Alexia Barber with 11 and Jade Johnson with 10.
