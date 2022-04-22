The Jackson County Basketball Coaches Association has released its 2021-22 All-Jackson County Basketball Teams, and state champion players and coaches lead the way.
Pisgah’s Molly Heard and Section’s Logan Patterson, the Class 2A Girls and Boys State Tournament MVP and ASWA Player of the Year finalists, were selected as the Jackson County Girls and Boys Most Valuable Players.
Heard, a Lipscomb signee and the Class 2A Girls Player of the Year, was named the Jackson County MVP for the third straight season.
Joining Heard on the Girls All-Jackson County team were her Pisgah teammates seniors Lila Kate Wheeler and Karlee Holcomb and junior Kallie Tinker, Skyline sophomores Kaina King, Gracie Rowell and Blakely Stucky, North Jackson senior Arielle Haynes and junior Bailey Abernathy, Section senior Kenleigh Owens, Woodville junior Jessica Sirten and North Sand Mountain eighth-grader Kayden Reyes.
Patterson was joined on the Boys All-Jackson County Team by fellow Section seniors Kaden Bradford, Jacob Cooper and Alex Guinn, NSM senior Derek Bearden and junior Chandler Sullivan, Pisgah seniors Jake Hendricks and Rhyan Barrett, North Jackson senior Zekin Ballard, Skyline senior Weston Avans and junior Chase Bickers and Woodville senior Caleb Dolberry.
State championship winning coaches Carey Ellison of Pisgah and Derek Wynn of Section were the Jackson County Coaches of the Year. Both also led their teams to Jackson County Tournament titles, as the Pisgah girls finished 33-3 while the Section boys finished 28-9.
