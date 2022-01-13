The Pisgah varsity girls basketball team will begin its quest for a fifth straight state championship on its home floor next month.
No. 1-ranked Pisgah officially clinched the Class 2A Area 15 regular-season area title and hosting rights for next month’s area tournament thanks to a 65-28 win at Section Tuesday night.
It’s the fifth straight season the Eagles will host the area tournament.
Pisgah (17-3, 5-0) bolted to a 28-8 lead after one quarter and was in front 39-13 at halftime and 60-15 after three quarters.
Molly Heard and Kallie Tinker scored 14 and 12 points respectively for the Eagles, who also got eight from Lila Kate Wheeler, six each from Piper Anderson and Mycaiden Wilborn, five each from Madeline Flammia and Kaitlyn Stephens and four from Karlee Holcomb.
Ali Sullins scored six points for Section (8-13, 2-3) while Karlie Hancock netted five and Cara Holder had four.
Skyline 64, Cedar Bluff 10 — At Skyline, the top-ranked Vikings enjoyed a 25-point lead after one quarter on the way to remaining undefeated in Class 1A Area 13 play Tuesday night.
Skyline (14-5, 6-0) led 27-2 after one quarter before leading 35-6 at halftime and 52-10 after three quarters.
Kaina King scored 14 points and Blakely Stucky netted 13 for the Vikings while Audra Bellomy scored nine, Gracie Rowell had eight, Kenzie Manning had seven and Lexie Stucky and Jaslynn Wilkinson had six each.
Appalachian 40, Woodville 26 — At Appalachian, the Eagles outscored visiting Woodville 30-13 in the second half during Tuesday’s matchup.
Woodville (6-8), which trailed 9-8 after one quarter, led 13-10 at halftime before falling behind 23-15 after three quarters.
Leading scorers for Woodville were Jessica Sirten with nine, Alexis Brown with seven and Anna Robertson with four.
Chloe Blakey scored 11 and Lily Dean added 10 for Appalachian.
New Hope 73, North Jackson 17 — At Stevenson, the Chiefs dropped a Class 4A Area 14 contest to No. 5-ranked New Hope Tuesday night.
North Jackson (1-13, 0-4) trailed 23-4, 44-10 and 61-14 at the quarter breaks.
Arielle Haynes scored five points, Peyton Hill had four and Avery Wynne had three for the Chiefs.
Freshman Kaylee Yarbrough scored 15 of her game-high 26 points in the opening quarter for New Hope (14-4, 4-0) while Lily Dewberry scored 12 and Eevey Bellar had eight.
BOYS
Section 84, Pisgah 45 — At Section, the No. 4-ranked Lions officially locked up the Class 2A Area 15 regular-season championship and the right to host next month’s area tournament with a win over visiting Pisgah Tuesday night.
It’s the first regular-season area title for Section (16-7, 5-0) since the 2017-18 campaign.
“These guys have been working for this, this is what they’ve worked for, what they’ve been talking about. For them to host the area, that’s a big deal,” said Section head coach Derek Wynn. “Now they know that’s not the end game and just because you host doesn’t guarantee anything, but to host and get to finish your senior year playing the area tournament at your house is a big deal.”
Section led 16-10 before taking control of Tuesday’s game in the second quarter, outscoring the Eagles 30-11 to build a 46-21 halftime advantage. Section led 71-35 entering the fourth quarter.
Logan Patterson scored a game-high 27 points along with four steals for Section while Alex Guinn had 14 points and Jacob Cooper totaled 12 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. The Lions also got 11 points from Aaron Waldrop, seven from Dominik Blair, five points and five rebounds from Jared Reed and four assists from Gabe Hilley.
Jakob Kirby scored 21 points and Grant Smith added eight for Pisgah (11-7, 2-3), which had its three-game win streak snapped.
North Jackson 60, New Hope 58 (OT) — At Stevenson, the Chiefs avenged an overtime loss to New Hope last month with an overtime win over the Indians Tuesday night.
North Jackson (9-5, 3-1) trailed 19-16 after one quarter and led 30-29 at halftime and 40-32 after three quarters before New Hope rallied to tie the game 49-all at the end of regulation. Preston Miller and Malachi Potter hit 3-pointers early in the overtime session to help the Chiefs claim the win.
Miller finished with 19 points for North Jackson while Cadelle McDonald had 13, Gannon Jernigan had 11, Malcahi Potter had nine and Brady Cunningham had eight.
Austin Smith and Hudson Hill scored 15 points each for New Hope (5-8, 1-3).
North Jackson travels to DAR on Friday. The teams are currently tied atop the Class 4A Area 14 standings. North Jackson won the team’s first meeting 68-64 in Stevenson on Dec. 7.
Skyline 59, Cedar Bluff 48 — At Skyline, Weston Avans had a monster game to lead the Vikings to the win over visiting Class 1A Area 13 foe Cedar Bluff on Tuesday.
Avans closed with 33 points and 17 rebounds to help No. 4-ranked Skyline (13-5, 6-0) complete a sweep of the team’s regular-season area series.
After leading 11-10 after one quarter, the Vikings trailed 28-24 at halftime before stretching its lead to 43-31 with a big third quarter in which Avans scored nine points and Bryant Kennamer netted eight of his 11 points. Avans scored 17 points in the second half and made 13 of 17 free throws in the game.
Skyline also got five points from Will Avans and four from Michael Adams.
Bucky Leek scored 24 points for Cedar Bluff (5-8, 1-3).
Appalachian 47, Woodville 45 — At Appalachian, the visiting Panthers were unable to convert a chance to win and then tie the game in the final seconds in a close defeat on Tuesday.
The game was close throughout, tied 11-all after one quarter before Woodville (8-8) led 27-22 at halftime and 36-35 after three quarters. The Panthers missed a 3-pointers and a putback in the closing seconds of the fourth.
Damien Benson and Caleb Dolberry scored 13 points each for Woodville while Garrett Copeland netted eight and Brice Thompson had six.
Cameron Vick scored nine points and Garrett Helms and Abraham Mena added eight each for Appalachian (7-7).
