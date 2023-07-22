Kallie Tinker said her college basketball future just kind of “fell into place.”
The former Pisgah standout and 2023 PHS graduate has signed to play college basketball at Wallace State Community College in Hanceville.
Tinker initially was committed to Gadsden State, but the chance to attend and play at Wallace State led the three-time all-state guard to sign with the Lions.
“I was going there but it didn’t really feel like the right place for me. After the season I started getting some more interest thanks to people talking to people for me. Once I got that phone call from Wallace and I got a good vibe from (head) coach (Allen) Sharpe — he reminds me so much of (Pisgah head) coach (Carey) Ellison — I just felt in my heart that was the place I needed to be.”
Tinker is planning to pursue a career in occupational therapy, and Wallace is one of the few schools “that has my program. That’s just another thing showing the pieces just fell into place.”
Tinker also has friends that Wallace State, including former teammate Lila Kate Wheeler, who is a member of the Wallace State softball program. Tinker is also friends with future Wallace State teammate and former Collinsville standout Tyla Tatum and several Wallace State softball players who are from Rainsville.
“Where I was (initially) going, I didn’t know anyone,” Tinker said. “At Wallace, I know a lot more people. I just feel a lot more comfortable knowing that there are people down there I know.”
Tinker joins a Wallace State women’s basketball program that went 24-7 and finished second in the Alabama Community College Conference Tournament/National Junior College Athletic Association South District Championship last season.
“I’m ready to play college basketball. I’ve been dreaming of this since I was a little girl,” Tinker said. “I’m just so excited about it. I’m ready to get it started.”
Tinker enjoyed a memorable prep career at Pisgah, becoming a starter as an eighth grader and contributing to four state championship teams from 2019-22. Tinker totaled 1,908 points, 204 assists and 240 steals during her five years as a varsity starting guard for the Eagles. She also swished a school-record 387 3-pointers. Tinker was a four-time All-Jackson County selection and was named to the Sand Mountain Super 7 Team four times.
Tinker closed out her career by averaging a career-high 16.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.6 steals for the Eagles during her senior season while helping the Eagles go 17-10 and reach the Northeast Regional.
“Kallie had a great career,” said Pisgah head coach Carey Ellison. “She made some big-time plays for us and was an integral part in our championship run. I’m so happy that she is getting this opportunity. She has worked hard and really deserves good things.”
Tinker said playing at Pisgah was an experience she would always cherish.
“Really can’t explain it other than I was just very blessed,” Tinker said. “It was all God. To get to experience what I got to experience (during my high school career) and do what we did, there’s just no other way to describe than to say that ‘I’m so blessed.’”
