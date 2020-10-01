The past two weeks have been tough for North Jackson.
Class 4A No. 2-ranked Madison Academy rallied from a 22-point halftime deficit to defeat the Chiefs 36-32 in 4A Region 7 play two weeks ago.
Then last week, North Jackson suffered a 22-6 loss at home to archrival Scottsboro.
But the Chiefs can bounce back in a big way this week when they host region co-leader and No. 6-ranked Madison County Friday at 7 p.m. at R.D. Hicks Stadium in Stevenson.
It is the 15th meeting between the teams. North Jackson leads the series 11-3. The teams last meeting was a 21-19 Madison County victory in 2017. The Tigers have won three of the last four meetings.
It is also Homecoming for North Jackson High School.
A win keeps North Jackson (3-2, 2-1) in region championship contention and at worst in the hunt to host a first-round playoff game.
Madison County (5-1, 3-0) enters the matchup with North Jackson on the heels of suffering its first loss of the season, a 44-10 drubbing at the hands of Class 5A No. 5-ranked Guntersville.
The Tigers opened the season with back-to-back overtime wins over Buckhorn 20-19 and Boaz 28-21 before posting region victories over county rivals New Hope 70-31, St. John Paul II 37-9 and Randolph 29-14.
