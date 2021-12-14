A strong start and an even better finish lifted the Skyline Middle School boys basketball team to a county championship.
The top-seeded Vikings built a big lead and then pulled away in the second half after a Macedonia rally to defeat the third-seeded Warriors 46-29 in the 2021 Jackson County Middle School Boys Basketball Tournament championship game Monday night at North Jackson High School in Stevenson.
Coach Joey Rowell’s Skyline team built a 15-0 lead to start the game and led 18-5 after one quarter. But coach Jonathan Haynes’ Macedonia team fought back, pulling within 23-18 at halftime.
Macedonia cut Skyline’s lead to 27-22 late in the third quarter after Tyler Green’s free throw, but Skyline got a bucket from Caden Hopper and a 3-pointer from Landon Rousseau to take a 32-22 lead into the fourth quarter before pulling away during the final period.
Hooper scored 16 points and Rousseau netted 10 for Skyline, which also got eight points each from Kristian King and Jack Pickett and two apiece from Noah West and Noah Yates.
Green scored a game-high 17 points for Macedonia, which also got four from Carson Hancock, three each from Noah Haynes and Jackson Stringer and two from Kaiden Havard.
